Editor's Note

It may have appeared as though the global pandemic brought weddings to a grinding halt, but the truth is they carried on. Of course, there were the couples who canceled, losing venue deposits and tearing up guest lists. With the onset of COVID-19 and its many waves and spikes, however, the majority of people simply got creative. Ceremonies took place over Zoom, some completely outside, others without guests at all.

Then came 2021, COVID vaccination numbers went up and the end of the crisis looked near. That’s when experts started to see signs of an upcoming, and massive, wedding boom.

According to the Wall Street Journal, wedding planners and vendors across the United States have been reporting inquiries and bookings through 2024 and 2025 thanks to postponements. Projections from the wedding planning website The Knot, estimate 2.6 million weddings will happen in the US this year, a record high.

With this boom forthcoming, and 2022 seemingly set to be not only the Year of the Tiger but also the Year of the Wedding, I chose to focus this special edition of Mountain Living Magazine on all those who help make a ceremony happen. From photographers like Kristen Hennke, to master jewelers like Jeff Karl, there are countless individuals who bring a wedding from proposal to vows, engagement to reception and everything in between. Even the tiniest olive on an Hors d’oeuvres plate held out to hungry guests is a detail that someone somewhere in the process paid attention to.

Speaking of food, Gail C. Collins sat down with Dara Wong, chef and owner of ShiftFLG Kitchen + Bar to talk about fine dining. Much like the wedding industry, the food industry also suffered, but Wong and Shift have come out on the other side. Together, she and her team curate a culinary environment in which connection with the community happens on a daily and nightly basis. Pair this with some wines recommended by local wine columnist John Vankat and the proverbial table is set.

All this and more awaits readers in the pages to come. Thanks for reading and here’s to all the brides and grooms out there, congratulations.

Until next time,

Svea Conrad

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0