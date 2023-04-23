The Arizona Daily Sun, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and the City of Flagstaff are thrilled to present this special section celebrating the 2023 class of 20 Under 40 winners who, through their work and service, are imprinting themselves into the fabric of Flagstaff and their respective fields. As we put together this section, we were blown away by the level of talent and passion displayed by the 20 individuals being recognized here today. They are not only excelling in their careers but also driving innovation and positive change in our community.

These winners come from diverse backgrounds and contribute to the community in their own unique ways. From a basketball star who founded her own company to help kids build leadership skills and self-confidence, to an avid sewer who turned her passion into a non-profit that fosters connection through creativity, each has their own story to tell, and we’re excited to offer them a space where they can share those stories.

In a world that can sometimes feel uncertain and daunting, we hope the work of these remarkable individuals inspires you as much as they have inspired us. We congratulate them on their achievements so far and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.

Thank you to all of our readers for your continued support, and we invite you to join us in celebrating these outstanding young professionals.

