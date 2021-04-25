Economy: Flagstaff continues moving forward

There is not enough sugar on the planet to coat the hard realities of 12 months of closures, shutdowns and fear. Shelter-in-place. Work from home. Parents as teachers. Athletic performances with dreams of recruitment, scholarships and pro-seasons put on hold indefinitely. The story does not end there, not even remotely.
Through these storms there were many stories of those who rose above the distractions of the day(s), to focus on the opportunities that were within their sights and therefore within their grasp. These human beings with spirit elevated, their eyes to possibilities and to a future of not only good, but better, made up the stories that fortify us and our future.
Flagstaff is a community anchored in physical beauty and focused on making a quality of life for all.
This story shares a number of positive highlights of the local economy that are true stories of Flagstaff weathering the turbulent times in solid Flagstaff fashion. Many businesses decided to ChooseFlagstaff.com for their new home. Money was invested to improve distressed properties. Businesses opened their doors and have grown and expanded in Flagstaff. These are the stories of that shape and make Flagstaff what it is—a place to visit, discover and grow.
Recent business attraction
UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries is a leading supplier of precision extruded aluminum automotive components and assemblies, and Flagstaff has been selected as the new home for its fourth production plant. UACJ Whitehall will take over a portion of the former Walgreen’s distribution center and will manufacture parts for electric vehicles and other automotive companies. UACJ Whitehall plans to invest as much as $60 million dollars with this new expansion and is anticipated to bring 120 high-paying jobs to the region over the next year and 350 within five years. The average wage at the company will be 60% higher than Coconino County’s per capita income. Whitehall Industries began manufacturing precision components for the copying and printing industry in 1974. It began aluminum extrusion operations for the auto industry in 2001. In 2016, it was acquired by UACJ Corporation, a Japanese-based aluminum manufacturer. The company currently has plants in Ludington, Michigan, Paducah, Kentucky, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Whitehall hopes to begin operations in Flagstaff in the next month.
Katalyst Space Technologies is a fledgling airspace company that is currently in contract discussions with NASA and the U.S. military to provide the organizations with their groundbreaking technology. Katalyst will be moving into its new home on Innovation Mesa at the Business Accelerator (NACET) at the beginning of May. Katalyst was the first business awarded the City’s Job Creation Incentive and is currently working on getting its team to Flagstaff. Katalyst plans to create 30+ jobs for Flagstaff over the next three years as it continues to grow its business.
Brownfields – from the Route 66 Coalition
A brownfield is defined as “real property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.” These properties are often, though not always, underutilized, vacant or abandoned and in need of renovation or some tender loving care to facilitate their reuse. Sometimes there may be a question about their history or previous use. The free environmental assessments help provide answers so owners can proceed with plans to revitalize properties, start new or expand existing businesses, create jobs, sell or lease property and provide benefits to the community.
Since July 2020, nine northern Arizona properties have been nominated by owners to receive a free environmental assessment using a $600,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant awarded to the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The grant is being used to assist owners to reuse and redevelop properties and buildings, secure funding for new businesses, and sometimes sell properties that would otherwise sit idle or be underutilized. These include three properties in downtown Flagstaff near the Rio de Flag and the downtown connection center run by the Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA). Although this program is available for a limited time and on a first come, first served basis, the good news is there is still significant funding available for other properties.
NACET
Even while the nation was in a lockdown during a pandemic, several entrepreneurs found the drive and courage to start a company. There have been 10 new companies that have taken advantage of the business models set forth in the Incubator and Accelerator on the Northern Arizona Center for Emerging Technologies (NACET) campus run by Moonshot. One is a hybrid of other companies that responded to the need for personal safety while keeping the environment preserved. There are several dedicated to safeguarding meditation wellness with the mind, body and soul by integrating modern technology. There are more that are committed to confirming sustainable products are put to use that harness renewable energy. The risk involved in taking on such a responsibility in unknown times is remarkable and we applaud those individuals for their courage and passion.
While it has been a tough year for businesses to just endure this situation, there have been success stories of expansion for a handful of companies as well. Some businesses closed their doors or reduced their office space and staffing levels, as was to be expected given the issues related to COVID, but we are now seeing growth as the nation is waking up from its yearlong nap. In this small economic gardening center, six companies have either added staff, added office space or increased manufacturing lines. This helps retain jobs in Flagstaff and ensures the employees of those companies are taken care of.
Expansions
Outside of the community of businesses under the care of Moonshot@NACET, there are a number of businesses that have expanded operations, increased market share and changed their practices to come out ahead.
Translational Genomics Research Institute (T-Gen) North is the home of TGen's Pathogen and Microbiome Division. On the forefront of teams working to understand COVID-19, T-Gen North has doubled in size and is growing still.
Joy Cone Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of ice cream cones, has increased its production and market share, even hiring an additional 30 people locally. People love ice cream, and cones are some of the best ice cream delivery systems known to humanity.
Machine Solutions is a successful start-up out of Flagstaff that has been growing here for 20 years. Machine Solutions is the premier provider of advanced equipment and services for the medical device, biopharmaceutical and blood- and plasma-collection industries. In the last 12 months, Machine Solutions has acquired three other businesses in its growing portfolio to complement efforts to improve the lives for all around the world.
Bed, Board, and Beverage Revenues
The City of Flagstaff Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax collects an additional 2% for motel rooms/campgrounds, restaurants and bars. As such, it is a number that people reference to gauge the health of our tourism heavy economy. This revenue is restricted in use to certain economic development, arts, beautification, recreation or tourism activities. While the average increase over the past four years is 1.5%, the BBB tax revenue was one of the hardest hit experiencing a 10.1% decrease. It is a testament to the Discover Flagstaff team and their efforts to market the COVID-compliant businesses that are open that this decrease was not worse. It is for the efforts of Discover Flagstaff that we expect to see a strong return to these revenues.
Rolling Retail
For economic developers, the maxim regarding retail is that retail follows rooftops which speaks to retail seeking higher concentrations of people. Finding the rooftops is just part of the puzzle for retail, especially as brick and mortar retailers are competing with the newest version of mail-order retail: online merchants.
Another critical piece is knowing and delivering what the consumer wants, and the consumer is fickle. As such, it is important to have realistic expectations regarding the comings and goings of retailers. There will always be some churn in the marketplace as ideas and individuals change with the times. Rolling retail conveys the understanding that your favorite shop needs your support and that if they don’t get the support necessary to acquire goods, rent a space and make their payroll among other tasks, they will close, and then it will just be a matter of time before another new business with new offerings takes its place. The public response to COVID-19 exacerbated this rolling retail reality, especially the restaurants and all other businesses that cater to visitors to Flagstaff. While many businesses closed their doors, a number of others have opened and we are seeing empty storefronts activate again. When one door closes, another door opens. Here is a short list of some of the businesses that are new and are, or will soon be, operating in Flagstaff:
With eyes looking forward and efforts focused on improving the world around us, our Flagstaff businesses continue to demonstrate the benefits of a solid foundation of critical thinking and always a can-do attitude. Throughout fear and uncertainty, innovation coupled with leaps of faith and focus have guided the resilience and strength of our community. Moving forward, we invite people to continue to Visit. Discover. Grow. at chooseflagstaff.com.