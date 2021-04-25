Economy: Flagstaff continues moving forward

Rolling Retail

Another critical piece is knowing and delivering what the consumer wants, and the consumer is fickle. As such, it is important to have realistic expectations regarding the comings and goings of retailers. There will always be some churn in the marketplace as ideas and individuals change with the times. Rolling retail conveys the understanding that your favorite shop needs your support and that if they don’t get the support necessary to acquire goods, rent a space and make their payroll among other tasks, they will close, and then it will just be a matter of time before another new business with new offerings takes its place. The public response to COVID-19 exacerbated this rolling retail reality, especially the restaurants and all other businesses that cater to visitors to Flagstaff. While many businesses closed their doors, a number of others have opened and we are seeing empty storefronts activate again. When one door closes, another door opens. Here is a short list of some of the businesses that are new and are, or will soon be, operating in Flagstaff: