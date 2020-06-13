Eat at the REAL: Ross and Kara Taylor provide fresh meals for Flagstaff

“We’re trying to offer value meals for the checkbook squeezed,” Kara said, but there is no skimping on ingredients.

Ross and Kara began their quest for clean eating with FBOMB, which has been praised by Forbes, Men’s Health, PopSugar and ABC News. Their low-carb, high-fat snacks like keto-friendly bars, crisps and nut butters are naturally good and packed with energy.

The same attention to detail is applied at The REAL Kitchen. Finding suppliers that were up to their standards proved more difficult than first imagined, and they emphasize the importance of product quality all the way down the supply chains. Items are as organic and local as possible, from sources such as Arizona-based Shamrock Foods, Grand Canyon spices, NexVeg meat alternatives, Drinking Horn mead and veggies grown in Yuma. The result is a gluten-free baseline utilizing only avocado, coconut and extra virgin olive oil in their recipes.

“There is something for everyone from vegan to carnivore,” Kara said. “A group with disparate needs can all eat here.”