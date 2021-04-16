Earth Day encourages people to get their hands dirty in the garden

Earth Day will be recognized on April 22 this year. A recent poll from online learning community Brainly asked more than 2,000 students from middle school to college about their opinions, beliefs and habits pertaining to the environment. Of the respondents, 46% said they were very worried about the state of the planet and think it will take a lot of effort to save.

Among Brainly’s suggestions individuals can take to reduce their carbon footprint and celebrate Earth Day is picking up trash in your neighborhood, planting a tree with your family or starting a garden to become more familiar with where food comes from.

Many first-time gardeners tried their hand at growing produce this past spring as a way to help pass the time during early pandemic lockdowns. Many quickly learned the late frosts and temperature fluctuations of USDA Hardiness Zone 6a in Flagstaff didn’t leave much room for error. Luckily, the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library makes gardening more accessible for the people of Flagstaff by providing members with a free repository of seeds proven to work in our volatile growing season. Heirloom produce, ancient corn varietals and even native flowers for pollinators are available from the library, currently located outside the University of Arizona Coconino Cooperative Extension Office, 2304 N. 3rd St., a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and people all over the state. Visit https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino for more information.