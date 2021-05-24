Dynami
Hi, I'm Dynami! I'm a sweet girl who can't wait to find my furever home! I'm so excited to cuddle... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rising above the tree lines, the mountains that serve as a backdrop to the City of Flagstaff are sacred to 13 tribal nations -- which is why s…
- Updated
The City of Flagstaff might be looking at ways to encourage the construction of new units on existing sections of property.
- Updated
School was out for the day and, frankly, Jasmine Ackerman didn’t have much to do. Then, she remembered, one of her teachers at the Flagstaff A…
Traces of COVID-19 have been found in the wastewater at several schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District, most recently at Sechrist El…
- Updated
Porter Deron Land, a Phoenix man who attempted to burglarize a jewelry store in Flagstaff in 2014, was found guilty of multiple charges Friday…
Near the corner of Cherry Avenue and Mogollon Street, in the heart of downtown Flagstaff, a quarter-acre patch of land is home to a nascent ur…
Next month, the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo will mark the return to full occupancy when it comes to outdoor events in Coconino County.
Electric vehicles, solar energy and efficient infrastructure are key to building a sustainable community, sustainability officials say -- but …
- Updated
Sydney Sventek, a junior at Northland Prep, walked into school Monday a four-time champion following the Division IV AIA track and field state…
- Updated
New funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to Arizona’s universities and colleges, including Northern Arizona University.