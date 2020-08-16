During and After a Wildfire/Flood

During and After a Wildfire

The most important steps anyone can take ahead of a wildfire is to prepare. During and after a wildfire, however, there are some key recommendations including:

A fire can create a large amount of smoke, which can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness and can worsen chronic heart and lung disease. Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly. When smoke levels are dangerously high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.