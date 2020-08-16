During and After a Wildfire/Flood

During and After a Wildfire
The most important steps anyone can take ahead of a wildfire is to prepare. During and after a wildfire, however, there are some key recommendations including:
- Abide by evacuation orders.
- Stay tuned to Emergency Notifications.
- Follow Coconino County social media pages.
- Check Coconino.az.gov for updates.
Be Aware of Air Quality
A fire can create a large amount of smoke, which can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness and can worsen chronic heart and lung disease. Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly. When smoke levels are dangerously high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.
- Avoid breathing smoke if you can help it. Use visual cues. Because smoke is highly visible, it is possible to visually estimate smoke levels and estimate potential health impacts. Generally, the worse the visibility is, the worse the smoke is.
- Use common sense. If it looks smoky outside, then it is probably not a good time for outdoor activities.
- Pay attention to local air quality reports. Stay alert to any news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.
- If you are advised to stay indoors, then keep your windows and doors closed. Make sure air conditioning units have clean filters in the air intakes. Devices with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters can reduce the indoor pollution.
- Do not add to indoor air pollution. Don’t use anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves or even candles. Don’t vacuum; that stirs up particles already inside your home. Don’t smoke; that puts even more pollution in your lungs, and in the lungs of people around you.
- Dust masks aren’t enough! Common masks will not protect your lungs from small particles in smoke. Those with lung diseases should follow your respiratory management plan. Call your doctor if symptoms worsen.
After an Emergency
Coconino County takes significant steps each year to keep residents safe. If impacted by an emergency, then the County advises the following:
- Check with your insurance company to determine whether this type of service is covered by your policy and if the insurer will either accept billing from the restoration company or will reimburse you.
- Call your insurance carrier as soon as possible.
- Make sure to thoroughly review all possible insurance claims and don’t sign releases too quickly.
- Take your time and make sure your agent knows of all your losses, if any, since it may be difficult to recall everything at once.
- When severe damages occur to buildings, it may be worthwhile to have professionals provide estimates associated with cleaning up costs.
During and After a Flood
Post-wildfire and monsoon flooding can occur with little warning, which is why preparing beforehand is imperative, and knowing what to do during and after an event is essential.
In a Flood Emergency:
- Do not enter drainages at any time, even if they’re dry.
- Don’t let your children play in drainages at any time, even if they’re dry.
- If a flood emergency occurs, then shelter in place.
- If outdoors, then get to high ground or go into your home.
- Know where your children and pets are at all times.
- Keep the area around your property clear of debris and items that could be washed away during a flood event.
After a Flood
Flash flooding can have devastating effects on your home and family. The following can help you safely address impacts from flood events:
- Stay Informed: Regularly check Emergency Notifications, local news, your weather radio and the NWS web page at www.weather.gov/fgz for updates.
- Track Weather: Monsoon storms often come in groups. The danger is that storms following a flood event will often fall on saturated ground, especially late in the monsoon season. This can greatly increase the risk of additional flooding in your area from even a moderate monsoon storm. Regularly check the County rain gauges at www.coconino.az.gov/RainGaugeData to help you plan accordingly for what might be coming next.
- Avoid Floodwaters: Keep your family and pets away from floodwater. Standing water hides many dangers including toxins, chemicals and sharp debris. Moving floodwater is especially dangerous as it can quickly sweep people and animals downstream.
- Avoid Flood-Impacted Areas: Please do not visit flood-impacted areas. In addition to being dangerous, your presence may hamper emergency operations, which include utility work to repair downed power lines.
- Heed Road Closure and Cautionary Signs: Road closure and other cautionary signs are put in place for your safety. Pay attention to them.
- Return Home Only When It’s Safe: If you are away from your home during a flash flood event, then remain in a safe location until a notification is given that it is safe to return to your home. Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup has been completed.
- For more post-flood event tips, including cleanup and food safety, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/After-a-Flood.
