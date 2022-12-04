Drug Use Fast Facts

Frank talks with teens can begin with conversation starters.

Here are some notable drug-use statistics, historical notes from over the years, and more information on how to get help for anyone struggling with abuse and addiction.

MOST USED

Alcohol is sold everywhere in America, but it is still one of the most addictive drugs available. It’s also our most used drug, by a wide margin.

Here’s the breakdown, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse

Statistics:

Alcohol: 139.8 million people

Tobacco: 58.8 million people

Marijuana: 2.9 million people

Prescription stimulants: 2.9 million people

Methamphetamines: 2.2 million people

Prescription painkillers: 1.9 million people

Heroin: 957,000 people

Cocaine: 638,000 people

Prescription sedatives: 319,000 people

MOST DANGEROUS

Prescription drugs actually kill more people than illegal substances like fentanyl, meth and heroin — typically because they’re far easier to access. Tens of thousands die every year while taking drugs that are perfectly legal with a doctor’s note.

ONCE LEGAL

In the past, anyone could buy heroin and a form of cocaine. Heroin, a powerful sedative, was once marketed as a cough suppressant by the Bayer pharmaceutical company. The problem: It’s also one of the most addictive of all drugs. Similarly, coca leaves — which were valued for their ability to suppress pain, thirst, hunger and fatigue — found a home in an early recipe for Coca-Cola. Today, these usages are rightly banned in the U.S.

OVERDOSE DEATHS

Drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2020 in the latest figures available, as nearly 92,000 Americans passed away after ingesting illicit and prescription drugs.

Deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids also continued to use, with around 57,000 deaths in 2020 according to the Centers for Disease Control.

OLDER USERS

While much of the focus over the last few decades has been on trying to educate youths about its dangers, drug use is on the rise among the aging American population. Admissions for treatment of heroin and marijuana abuse among those older than 50 has more than doubled in the last decade. The National Institute on Drug Abuse has chalked this up to former members of the counterculture movement who never kicked these harmful habits.

HELPLINE

Need help with a drug problem? The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a free confidential helpline with treatment referrals and information in both English and Spanish for individuals and families at 800-662-HELP.