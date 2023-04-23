What makes you passionate about your work?

I’m super passionate about improving human health through targeting our microbiomes. My research broadly focuses on understanding how our microbiomes, or the trillions of microbes that colonize us, contribute to chronic and progressive disease. The cool thing about studying our microbiomes is that it’s relatively easy to modify (e.g., by diet, exercise, and other lifestyle factors). Understanding how to change a microbiome that’s associated with a disease may well lead to improved health. Beyond the research side of my work, I absolutely love mentoring young scientists and teaching undergraduates. I put my heart into developing and supporting undergraduate research in my laboratory and it is hands-down one of the most rewarding parts of my career. Knowing that I helped in some small or large way is incredibly fulfilling.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Well, I’m proud of academic accomplishments because as a freshman undergrad, I wasn’t certain of my career path or passions. I got involved in undergraduate research (thanks, Jeff Leid!) and that set me on a course to a PhD. Within that realm, as I briefly discussed above, I’m proud of my contributions to get women, minorities, and especially first gen students involved in science in my lab. It is important to diversify the scientific workforce, and having even a small part of this mission is rewarding. Outside of academia, I am proud that I snagged a great husband and partner (that’s you, Mark Stover!), and of the work in activism that I’ve taken part in toward social justice and equality since 2016.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Living in Flagstaff is a dream for me -- after all, I love hiking, camping, craft beer, and exploring the southwest. We have access to beautiful and unique geography, and it’s a privilege to experience these lands. I also love to travel outside of the southwest and around the world, a passion that was fostered by my husband. One of the ways that I like to experience a culture is through food, and I like to bring back recipes and recreate them at home. Cooking is another thing that I enjoy, especially making meals that I have enjoyed through travels for friends and family. Finally, I’ve always loved dogs so just know that if I see you around town with yours, I will ask to pet them. We have a sweet pandemic puppy named Mal (Captain Malcolm Reynolds) who is just a joy, and prior to him, we had a gentle giant (Lizzy) who lived to the age of 16, despite being 80lbs!

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I serve as treasurer of Together We Will Northern Arizona, a group that formed after the 2016 election that stands for equality and against sexism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and environmental destruction. Together, we have put on art shows and donated the proceeds to regional and national non-profits, we have organized the Women’s March/March for Love, and have organized successful campaigns to raise money for organizations that contribute to Black Lives Matter, among other accomplishments. I also enjoy volunteering in STEM events throughout the community and nationally. I have also participated in Skype a Scientist, a non-profit organization that connects scientists to classrooms, community groups, and families across the globe.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

At the risk of sounding cliché, I would say that an important lesson that I’ve learned is to persist. Academia is full of rejected papers, rejected grants, and you kind of need to have a thick skin and keep at it. Eventually the rejected papers get improved through peer review and at least some get accepted. Same for rejected grants. I remember my first National Institute of Health (NIH) grant reviews and, wow, they were brutal. But I persisted, improved the grant, and it eventually got funded. This lesson carries over to the challenges we experience in our personal lives as we experience the ebb and flow of burnout.