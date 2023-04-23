What makes you passionate about your work?

In 2012, I had just ridden my bicycle across the country and graduated with my first nursing degree. I was in top physical shape. I experienced blurry vision that prompted my doctor to order an MRI. I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Two months after my MS diagnosis, my dear mother, who was a PICU nurse, was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her death came in 4 months and left me devastated. I had a new passion, born from desperation-- Neurology. I became nationally certified in multiple sclerosis and set out to complete my Doctorate of Nursing Practice. I was accepted at Johns Hopkins, and I worked as a Neuroscience nurse in the hospital. Johns Hopkins excelled in my studies. In the hospital, I took care of patients just like myself and my mother. My passion, born from desperation, was turned into one of the greatest gifts of my life--compassion. Finding compassionate grounds in the context of neurology is what makes me passionate. It helps that I have been a patient, a family member, and a provider. I moved back to Flagstaff to provide neurology services to this population.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud that I have received the nursing division’s CaRING Award at Johns Hopkins: The Johns Hopkins Alumni Council awards university rings to nine students, one from each division (Nursing, Medicine, Public Health, etc.), who have excelled in leadership activities and positively impacted the campus and/or the community while in school. I also received the Compassion Award: “This student embodies the heart of nursing by seeing need and responding with kindness and generosity. This person demonstrates compassion not only towards patients and their families but also among classmates. Their actions plant seeds from which spiritual, physical, and emotional healing grow.”

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I am an avid exerciser in my free time, including hiking, biking, skiing, swimming, and workout classes. The Flagstaff life is my jam! I have a two-year-old and a 5-pound Chihuahua, and we all go out and hike for hours.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I volunteer for MS lectures and MS support groups. I am a prominent member of the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses which serves to disseminate best care practices for neurology patients.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I learned in my education is that everyone is human. I met some brilliant people at Johns Hopkins, but the ones that were most effective at being a provider presented themselves as a trusted friend that genuinely cared about those around them. It is the acknowledgment of our humanity that ensures we can write wrongs and strive towards health in the provider-patient dynamic. Seeing the whole patient and what is important to them allows us to create a successful health team. My patients know that I show up for them 100% but that I am human; thus, I occasionally have to say, "I don't know, but I will find out." My goal is to teach and learn. Patients are experts on themselves, and my goal is for them also to be neurology specialists, just like me.