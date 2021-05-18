Dorian
A woman was arrested after telling police she fatally shot a man near the Woodlands Village Walmart in Flagstaff early Thursday morning.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to disapprove a proposed resort and RV park 28 miles east of Flagstaff at Two Guns …
Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildl…
Cluttered and cramped, yet spacious in its welcoming spirit, Darrell Marks’ office at Flagstaff High School says much about the man and the ca…
The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the move based on several factors including the number o…
There was no shortage of tips about who killed Pamela Pitts, a rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old whose body was found burned beyond recognit…
The Coconino and Kaibab national forests have issued smoking and campfire restrictions to prevent human-caused wildfires, as weather forecasts…
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week…
DOUGLAS (AP) — Residents of an Arizona border city were left in disbelief by a surprise visit from a bear over the weekend.
Thinning and fire make ponderosa forests healthier amid climate change, new Northern Arizona University study shows
There is some good news for the outlook of ponderosa pine trees in the face of a warming climate. That’s according to a new study by researchers with the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University.