Don't miss our keepsake year-end special section!

Columnist Kevin McDermott from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes an essay that delves into what 2020 meant, how it will be remembered, and how it changed us. Writes McDermott: "At the dawn of 2020, kids sat side-by-side in classrooms. Adults crowded around tables in restaurants and sidled up to one another at bars. Sports fans — ﬂesh-and-blood ones — packed into stadiums. Going to the office didn't mean sitting in front of a laptop screen at the kitchen table wearing a dress shirt and boxer shorts. Only tech nerds made signiﬁcant use of emerging video communication systems in their everyday lives; most of us talked face-to-face — and bare-faced. Face masks were worn in hospitals and pretty much nowhere else." When assessing the importance of a year just passed, it's easy to fall victim to the myopia of proximity: What seems in the moment destined to be a bright marker along the path of history will usually fade with time to become just another year, lost amid the jumble of surrounding years just like it. It's doubtful 2020 will fall victim to that feeling of sameness.