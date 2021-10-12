Don’t be indifferent. Breast cancer is a real threat to women under 40, too

— Advocate for yourself. In the days leading up to her diagnosis, Monteleone was often told to schedule her appointments a week out, but she didn’t want to wait that long. She called her insurance company to get things moving along faster, saving her weeks of not knowing about the cancer. In addition to being the squeaky wheel, Monteleone learned how important it is to understand your options, which sometimes means speaking up and asking the doctors to explain more. “You can let your doctor drive the car, but you best be in the passenger seat next to them, knowing where you’re going.” All young women should ask their gynecologist to teach them how to perform breast self exams. Learning about your body is important and can help you detect changes. Don’t be embarrassed, your life could be on the line.

— Get better insurance, even if you think you won’t need it. “How much does cancer cost?” Monteleone found herself Googling this question often. Like most life-threatening diseases, cancer is expensive. As a healthy fitness instructor under 40, Monteleone didn’t think she needed insurance with a high premium plan. After her diagnosis, she was able to switch from a plan with a very high deductible to a premium plan where she could pay less out of pocket expenses — but this flexibility was granted because of the pandemic, so check your health insurance plan now.