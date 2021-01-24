Discover Flagstaff’s National Plan for Vacation Day with a Staycation

Grab your calendars and get ready to plan a staycation (with safety protocols). As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 26, Discover Flagstaff is encouraging the community to plan a staycation right here in our hometown. In a recent study reported by Destination Analyst, 63% of Americans indicated they desperately need a vacation. Flagstaff locals live, work and play in the City of Seven Wonders, so now is the perfect time to plan a staycation for a few days of fun and adventure in our own backyard while also supporting local restaurants, hotels and attractions. Discover Flagstaff Director Trace Ward said, “By committing to planning on Jan. 26, we can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to—and Discover Flagstaff has some great ideas to help you plan your perfect staycation getaway.”
On Jan. 26, Flagstaff is calling you to plan your staycation with the help of this top 10 list.
1. Order authentic wood-fired pizza from Flagstaff Pizzicletta founder, Caleb Schiff, and enjoy one-of-a -kind award-winning brews from Dark Sky Brewery. Have your Flagstaff Brewery Trail Passport stamped and return the completed passport to the Flagstaff Visitor Center for a free commemorative Arizona Craft Beer City pint glass.
2. Experience area National Monuments: Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki.
3. Escape household chores and enjoy a stay at The Inn at 410. Get to know Flagstaff local, Gordon Watkins, owner of Flagstaff’s luxury bed and breakfast boutique hotel that is consistently ranked a top 10 Arizona B&B.
4. Zip-line through the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course.
5. Dine-in or carry-out and settle-in with Salsa Brava or Fat Olives, Flagstaff’s nationally recognized restaurants featured on the Food Network.
6. Ride the new high-speed Arizona Gondola at Arizona Snowbowl, which is one of only four combination lifts in the country.
7. Experience performance and presentation from coffee baristas at the newly opened Irish Coffee Bar in the historic Weatherford Hotel.
8. Did you know all the astronauts that walked on the moon trained in Flagstaff? Grab a free Flagstaff Lunar Landmarks Passport at the Flagstaff Visitor Center for details, locations and history.
9. Take a free self-guided “Walk this Talk” tour on Route 66 introduced by Flagstaff local and actor, Ted Danson.
10. Meet Flagstaff entrepreneur Scott Sawyer at FlagTag AZ and explore a multi-level black-lit laser tag arena for singles or teams of players. Have fun with a game of dodgeball, Nerf tag, axe throwing or one of the many arcade games.
Discover Flagstaff continues to urge everyone to adhere to healthy travel practices and to stay, play, social distance, and mask responsibly. Learn more at discoverflagstaff.com