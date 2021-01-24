Discover Flagstaff’s National Plan for Vacation Day with a Staycation

Grab your calendars and get ready to plan a staycation (with safety protocols). As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 26, Discover Flagstaff is encouraging the community to plan a staycation right here in our hometown. In a recent study reported by Destination Analyst, 63% of Americans indicated they desperately need a vacation. Flagstaff locals live, work and play in the City of Seven Wonders, so now is the perfect time to plan a staycation for a few days of fun and adventure in our own backyard while also supporting local restaurants, hotels and attractions. Discover Flagstaff Director Trace Ward said, “By committing to planning on Jan. 26, we can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to—and Discover Flagstaff has some great ideas to help you plan your perfect staycation getaway.”