Digging deep: New Roots Fitness Co. fosters community health, wellbeing in Flagstaff

For a first-timer, walking into a gym is akin to culture shock.

Glistening exercise machines churn and heave, arms and legs working like motors to keep each apparatus in motion. Clanking fills the space as barbells and dumbbells are lowered and raised with a huff, metallic plates shift on weight machines and treadmills hum steadily.

For many, the gym is truly a whole new world. For others, it’s a more familiar realm in which the questions of where to go and what to do are less of a mystery.

New Roots Fitness Co. caters to both. Newcomers and longtime athletes alike are equally welcome to the local gym located in East Flagstaff, with options for all bodies and skill levels.

“We feel like everyone deserves to be at the gym,” Jesse Coddington, who founded New Roots alongside wife Mandy, said. “First off we’re just really passionate that our gym is accessible to all, so when someone comes in we don’t assume they know what a barbell is, or that they know how to use a kettlebell or even a jump rope. We just want to celebrate everybody’s victories, and for some that’ll be a really heavy deadlift and for others it’ll be what some people take for granted, like being able to tie their shoe without getting out of breath.”

Fitness for all