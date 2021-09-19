Digging deep: New Roots Fitness Co. fosters community health, wellbeing in Flagstaff

For a first-timer, walking into a gym is akin to culture shock.
Glistening exercise machines churn and heave, arms and legs working like motors to keep each apparatus in motion. Clanking fills the space as barbells and dumbbells are lowered and raised with a huff, metallic plates shift on weight machines and treadmills hum steadily.
For many, the gym is truly a whole new world. For others, it’s a more familiar realm in which the questions of where to go and what to do are less of a mystery.
New Roots Fitness Co. caters to both. Newcomers and longtime athletes alike are equally welcome to the local gym located in East Flagstaff, with options for all bodies and skill levels.
“We feel like everyone deserves to be at the gym,” Jesse Coddington, who founded New Roots alongside wife Mandy, said. “First off we’re just really passionate that our gym is accessible to all, so when someone comes in we don’t assume they know what a barbell is, or that they know how to use a kettlebell or even a jump rope. We just want to celebrate everybody’s victories, and for some that’ll be a really heavy deadlift and for others it’ll be what some people take for granted, like being able to tie their shoe without getting out of breath.”
Fitness for all
New Roots operates on a functional fitness platform, offering group classes in addition to one-on-one sessions that work to prepare people for daily life. According to the Mayo Clinic, functional fitness exercises, “train your muscles to help you do everyday activities safely and efficiently.” The practice is fairly minimal when it comes to equipment, relying on the body’s own weight and resistance (adding weights as people progress) instead of complex and oftentimes inaccessible machinery.
New Roots’ strength and conditioning classes consist of weight training and movements that aim to get heart rates up and bodies in motion. The organization has three main classes, one for people over the age of 60, another for kids ages six to 12 – dubbed Kidz Fitness – and the general Strength and Conditioning course. Within the latter, New Roots offers three levels, fundamentals, intermediate and advanced. All three use the same movements, but adapt them to each individual.
Coddington’s commitment to accessibility is something that is in many ways closely entwined with his own personal and familial history.
“I am really passionate about exercise because I have seen a lot of family members pass away very early,” he said. “They weren’t hit by cars, they were dying essentially lifestyle deaths, because of things they maybe could control.”
Both sides of his family being predisposed to Type 2 diabetes and weight issues, in addition to other health and nutrition problems and Coddington’s own struggle with body image, would be the genesis for New Roots. That, and he was dared to try out for the football team at his Fort Sumner, New Mexico high school. A former body builder took the then-13-year-old Coddington under his wing and the rest, as they say, is history.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I really, really enjoyed fitness, then I started helping friends work out whenever I got the opportunity. Later when I graduated college I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do but I knew I wanted to help people and the thing I knew the most about was fitness.”
New Roots began as New Roots Personal Training in 2008 after Coddington quit his job at a corporate gym in Phoenix and moved to Flagstaff. It was Mandy’s hometown and the place they wanted to start a family. Coddington worked nights at W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., using days to train clients until he and Mandy had saved enough money for the first New Roots building on 7th St. all while the two raised their two kids, 10-year-old Trinity and 8-year-old Justus.
New Roots moved into a new building in October 2020, turning the former location into Old Roots, a gym with 24/7 access for all members.
Back to basics
Through each New Roots class – now taught in the spacious 3rd St. location with its crisp white paint and sleek concrete floors – an expert team of fitness instructors gives clients the tools to maneuver through their day-to-day at peak performance, both physically and mentally.
“The idea is to get people ready for all types of movement, so anything you might need to be able to do outside of the gym, we get your body ready for that,” Coddington said. “We really believe that if people get stronger physically and mentally they’ll be better members of the community.”
Coddington deliberately steers away from trendy workout challenges and fast weight loss fads that dominate the messaging of mainstream fitness ad campaigns and chain gyms, and instead returns to the basics in movement, nutrition and lifestyle.
“I was a personal trainer at a big corporate gym in Phoenix and realized I didn’t like that atmosphere so I decided I wanted to open my own space,” he said. “Everything was about the quick diet, or some sort of results-driven weight loss challenge that doesn’t work or make you healthier. The Biggest Loser was really in, and I was like, ‘What is the opposite of all that?’”
Instead, Coddington and team strip away the swanky fitness buzzwords and instead focus on bringing exercise back to its roots, while fostering a strong sense of community in the process.
As was the story for many gyms in the country and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic forced New Roots to shut down temporarily. Classes were moved online, then later outside and New Roots adapted; but many of its members lost jobs or had hours cut and could no longer afford their membership. So, New Roots gave those affected free memberships while other members stepped in, offering to pay for their classmates’ monthly costs.
“It was incredible, the community in that time,” Coddington says. “Large corporate gyms will never have the opportunity to do what we do as far as building community, not saying that they can’t, but one thing is for sure – especially in a town like Flagstaff – we’re able to have a really loyal tight community of people and that is so important to us.”
And that community is about to grow by one as Coddington and Mandy prepare to welcome a third child. The baby girl, who doesn’t have a name quite yet, is due this November.
To learn more about New Roots Fitness Co., visit their website at newrootsfitco.com, their Facebook page, facebook.com/newrootspt or Instagram at @newrootsfitco. The gym is currently offering $50 memberships with no signup fee required.