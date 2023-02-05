Diana White is the Executive Director of the Moonshot at NACET, an Arizona-based, non-profit organization whose mission is to help subject matter experts bring products and services to market and help cities develop entrepreneurial eco-systems that create jobs. Prior to that, Diana started a consulting business, helping local Flagstaff businesses which led to her becoming the Director of the Coconino County Small Business Development Center. Her philosophy is to bring a holistic approach to consulting leaders, which includes helping them discover their strengths, determining their true purpose, and leading their ventures with integrity.

In 2021, Diana joined the team of the international podcast, “10 Lessons Learned” as the co-host. She enjoys interviewing ordinary people doing extraordinary things, especially women. Diana has stated, “As women, we don’t tell enough of our stories, accomplishments, and challenges. If more of us shared authentically, the women looking up to us would have less fear of the unknown.”

She provides free business development workshops to “Market of Dreams” Flagstaff, facilitates a “Basics of Personal Finance” workshop for a women's home, and has served on many boards, including the Boys and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity. She received her BS in Small Business Management from NAU and is in the process of completing her Master’s in Business Administration.

Her experience with young professional women of color led her to create the Coalition for Colorful Women. This organization is dedicated to bringing more experienced and accomplished women of color together with younger women still finding their voice and their way to create connections, start a dialogue, and build community. Diana is highly invested in mentoring young women and says her daughter is the guiding light for all efforts to support young women.