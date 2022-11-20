Devonna McLaughlin: Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona

Devonna McLaughlin is the CEO of Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona. The work of her nonprofit has helped build opportunities for sustainable and affordable housing in Flagstaff and the surrounding areas since 1990, and fortunately, we had the chance to speak to her about this project.

Could you tell us a little bit about yourself? What inspired you to make a career out of creating affordable housing solutions?

I went to NAU for my undergrad and masters degrees and wound up, while I was working on my masters, volunteering for AmeriCorps which is a domestic peace corps. So, I did a year-long term with the Red Cross and really enjoyed the impact of that work and wanted to be able to stay in Flagstaff afterwards and was lucky enough to get hired by Housing Solutions at that time to be their development director. So, I kind of fell into affordable housing, oh, about 18 years ago, and realized since, of course, the impact that safe, decent and affordable housing has for families, kiddos, everybody really and that if we don’t invest in this then folks are significantly harmed. So, we need to make sure we’re doing that.

Why was Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona founded?

The organization was founded in 1990 and was founded through the grassroots efforts of local folks who were concerned about the lack of affordable housing and the need for affordable housing for our workforce. So, my predecessor, Helen Hudgens Ferrell was one of the founders and the first executive director, and she worked as the county recorder prior to becoming the executive director here. So, she would see these valuations come through as people would buy houses. She knew folks that worked for and with her that they weren’t buying those houses. It was expensive, so in working together with a realtor and a contractor and other folks within the housing industry to kind of get together and figure out solutions to help address our workers housing needs.

Do you believe that organizations like yours are needed now more than ever? If so, why?

I do think that we need to have a focused and thoughtful investment in affordable housing or workforce housing; housing in general, right? Housing Solutions was founded 32 years ago and unfortunately, we haven’t solved the problem. More and more folks are facing affordable housing challenges today than they probably were back then as housing costs have continued to climb beyond the reach of what, you know, working families in Flagstaff can afford, so how do we address those concerns in a thoughtful way?

One of the nice things is that nonprofits can kind of do what governments can’t. We need our government partners and we need our private sector partners, but we can bring resources from both sides together to try and get both sides over the finish line. We can leverage funding, we can leverage volunteers, we can leverage community support to try and get housing units created, programs designed, investments, awareness, all of those things, so I do think having nonprofit organizations like Housing Solutions in our community is critical.

What can average, everyday folks do to help this cause?

There’s lots of things folks can do. I would say becoming informed on the issue would be step number one. Trying to understand what are some of the causes of our lack of affordable housing? Who needs affordable housing? Showing up at council meetings when housing or development is being discussed or development is being talked about in support of affordable housing programs and unit creation. A lot of times when there’s a zoning consideration or something about development, even when it’s about affordable housing, there are folks in the neighborhood who will say, “No. I don’t want this here. It’ll increase traffic,” or “block my view.” So, we do need folks in the community to say, “Yes. We do need affordable housing. We need workforce housing. This is the right place for it.” As much as we love our open space, we need to make sure that we have housing for folks in our community because that’s what our community is, is people. So that’s one thing.

Another thing folks can do is if you’re an Arizona state tax payer you can make a donation to qualified charitable organizations, and you get that back in a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your state taxes. So, if it’s $400 for an individual or $800 for a couple filing jointly, there are housing organizations that qualify for that tax credit. Housing Solutions is one, Flagstaff Shelter Services is another, Habitat, so folks can certainly direct their tax dollars to stay in Flagstaff and get that money back. So, that is a huge way folks can invest directly into affordable housing.

What do you enjoy doing in your minimal spare time?

I chase after my kids and drive them to places. It’s not a very graceful answer. I have a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, and we’re always running after them. They play hockey here in Flagstaff, so we’re going to tournaments and practices, and then when I’m not doing that, I’m trying to catch up on TV shows or read a book.