Democrats flunked message politics — again

In the first months of Joe Biden’s presidency, the Democrats seemed to be figuring they were set up to shift their campaign bandwagons into cruise control and keep on rollin’ for years (probably decades!) of American political dominance.

All they had to do was stick to the message that won them the presidency significantly, and control of the House and Senate narrowly. After electing Scranton Joe, a common man with master's degrees in humility and experience, people began to think government might finally begin working for us, after all. And Team Biden was getting help that no one could have predicted. Their opposition, the no-longer-Grand Old Party had begun committing unsolicited self-sabotage. Republican leaders began mindlessly echoing their defeated leader’s pathological lies and pretending not to notice his willingness to destroy America’s constitutional democracy to regain his presidential power.

But no. The Democrats mucked up their message politics and their timing, yet again. Liberals, who now (in a concession to imagery) call themselves progressives, began making it clear that they weren’t going to settle for mere progress, after all. Encouraged by Dreamland Joe, they were demanding it all at once — not just the biggest hard-construction infrastructure bill since Eisenhower but also the biggest government social safety net catchall since FDR.