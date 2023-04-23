What makes you passionate about your work?

Regarding Square Peg Development, I sincerely believe places and spaces can have a significant impact on the feelings, viewpoint and interactions of the people that inhabit them. Real estate development, though on a much smaller scale, allows me to create spaces that also make people feel comforted, excited, energetic or at peace. There is little better feeling for me than enjoying a piece of property once I have been able to leave my mark on it.

Regarding Restoration Soils, my education in International Political Economy at UC Berkeley, and my experiences since living in cities across the world have led me to believe the market economy, for all its flaws, provides the greatest lever we have to effect social change at scale. Forest health is the most important local factor affecting fire risk, flooding risk, and climate change. Restoration Soils is rebuilding the forest products industry in Flagstaff through modern, environmentally friendly processes to convert low-value thinned timber into value added products. Only by creating a market for these products will we have a significant impact on the health of our forests, and consequently our community.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Just over two years ago, I closed my residential development business and had some time on my hands while Square Peg Development and Restoration Soils were getting off the ground. So when Ross Schaefer at Flagstaff Shelter Services asked me if I would join the board and help the organization purchase a motel for conversion into affordable housing, I immediately said yes. Ross knew how to get the money, and how to run the place once they had it, but she didn’t know how to find a property and execute the transaction. Together we have since purchased one motel and have our eyes on another. Those properties will provide homes, basic though they may be, for over one hundred and fifty folks who would otherwise be in the Shelter, on the street, or camping in the forest.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

When I really want to do something just for me, I garden. Gardening is something of a national pastime in the UK, where I grew up, and I spent many a weekend playing in the dirt while my mother tended ours. Now I have my own patch of dirt, as soon as the weather is warm enough I spend as much time as I have free working in my yard, a one man fight against the frankly terrible growing conditions of our local climate!

Do you volunteer and if so for who and why?

My volunteer work and local political activism brings me considerable satisfaction. I was Chair of the Heritage Preservation Commission, where I put my love for historic buildings, and knowledge of how to rehabilitate them to work. I worked on the recent campaign to pass the affordable housing bond, hoping to demonstrate that complex social problems require complex solutions involving both the public and private sector. I am a member of the Business Advocacy Division at the Chamber of Commerce, where it is my unrepentant goal to prove that you can be social liberal and still push for an efficient regulatory environment. Lastly, I enjoy sticking my nose into local politics where it doesn’t belong and generally pushing folks to recognize both some common sense and that we all agree on many more things than we would like to think.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Leadership is the commitment to take responsibility for the consequences of your decisions. Those decisions are not going to be right 100% of the time, you are not going to have 100% of the information you need to make the decision every time, and without question you are not going to please 100% of the people every time. Moving any organization forward means being comfortable with that uncertainty and doing it anyway.