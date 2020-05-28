Friday, May 29
SIX FEET APART: A Virtual Dance Experience: With the current pandemic and social restrictions, Canyon Movement Company is converting its annual Spring Dance Festival to an online format. This has opened the door for entries from companies that normally wouldn’t be able to travel here to perform. Dance videos will include dances that have been recorded live in the theater, dances made specifically for film, and new work created and recorded in isolation. Participating artists include: Canyon Movement Company; Velocity Dance Company; Movement Source Dance Company (Phoenix); Cazo Dance Company (Phoenix); David Ramos; Jennifer Knott; Perpetual Motion Dance Company (Oklahoma); and Sasha Chudacoff (Colorado). The festival will take place May 29-30 at 6 p.m. online on the Canyon Movement YouTube channel. Donations are not required to view the festival but are greatly appreciated. Suggested donation $15/general. Donations will support the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1546991015475282/. More information can be obtained on www.canyonmovementcompany.org or www.facebook.com/canyonmovement/
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Fridayhttps://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Thursday, May 28
Free Virtual Screening of STAY HUMAN with Michael Franti Performing Live Online: 5-7:30 p.m. ILLUMINATE's Silver Linings Virtual Screening Series presents a virtual encore of the 2018 ILLUMINATE Audience Award-winner "Stay Human" from filmmaker and world-renowned musician Michael Franti. Franti will join live from Bali for an online post-screening Q-and-A, and play an acoustic set in a live musical Reel Healing entitled "Together As One." The virtual screening and performance will show on Thursday, May 28, at 5 p.m. PDT on illuminate.eventive.org. Funds will be raised for COVID-19 everyday heroes. The virtual film screenings take place at a scheduled time and will be available for a 24-hour replay period. To reserve a free ticket to the virtual at-home screening of "Stay Human," visit illuminate.eventive.org. Space is limited. Visit www.illuminatefilmfestival.com or call (928) 421-1108.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch is going Virtual: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends. Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | Lowell Observatory Turns 126!: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Rd. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. In celebration of the 126th anniversary of Lowell Observatory, Jeff Hall will speak with Lowell Observatory's Sole Trustee, W. Lowell Putnam IV, who will talk with us about the observatory's illustrious past and the great plans that lie ahead. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 a.m. You can find all of our live streams and more at https://youtu.be/h1U9HMYC3Rk.
