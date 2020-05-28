Friday, May 29

SIX FEET APART: A Virtual Dance Experience: With the current pandemic and social restrictions, Canyon Movement Company is converting its annual Spring Dance Festival to an online format. This has opened the door for entries from companies that normally wouldn’t be able to travel here to perform. Dance videos will include dances that have been recorded live in the theater, dances made specifically for film, and new work created and recorded in isolation. Participating artists include: Canyon Movement Company; Velocity Dance Company; Movement Source Dance Company (Phoenix); Cazo Dance Company (Phoenix); David Ramos; Jennifer Knott; Perpetual Motion Dance Company (Oklahoma); and Sasha Chudacoff (Colorado). The festival will take place May 29-30 at 6 p.m. online on the Canyon Movement YouTube channel. Donations are not required to view the festival but are greatly appreciated. Suggested donation $15/general. Donations will support the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1546991015475282/. More information can be obtained on www.canyonmovementcompany.org or www.facebook.com/canyonmovement/