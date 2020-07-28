Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, July 28
Plant Talk - Intro to Permaculture: Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Rosemary Logan offers an introduction to permaculture and the new permaculture demonstration section of the Colton Community Garden. Permaculture uses observation of natural systems to create sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural ecosystems. By observing key ecological relationships, we can mimic and apply these beneficial relationships in the design of systems that serve humans while helping to restore the natural world. Rosemary Logan teaches the Masters of Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University. She has integrated permaculture design principles and practices into her teaching, including designing and co-leading two study abroad programs focused on permaculture to Scotland (2016) and New Zealand (2019). In 2011 she received her Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) from Wayne Weissman, and in December 2017 her Permaculture Teacher Training certificate from Pandora Thomas and Lisa DePiano. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | How Stars are Made with Dr. Deidre Hunter: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/jkOuh5UPDOg. Star formation is a major process by which galaxies evolve with time. On this week's episode of Meet an Astronomer, we'll hear about star formation from the perspective of Dr. Deidre Hunter, an extragalactic astronomer at Lowell Observatory. She will discuss how stars form out of clouds of gas, how those clouds might be different in galaxies with little dust and atoms heavier than helium, and what this data implies for the formation of the very first stars.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/jkOuh5UPDOg.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Zoom. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us in the virtual writer's cave. Visit the library on Facebook for more info.
Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Wednesday, July 29
Goodwill Virtual Job Fair: Flagstaff Area: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Goodwill Career Center, 4308 E Rt 66. Have you heard about Goodwill's new Virtual Job Fairs? If you or anyone you know is looking for a job, we invite you to participate in the Flagstaff area Virtual Job Fair. We will have several employers hiring all over Coconino County. You can participate in this Zoom videoconference via any internet connected device. Register today: https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea. It's easy to register and a link will be sent right away! If you need additional assistance with registration, call 928-556-5096 or come to the Career Center to watch on a computer. Call or visit us for help preparing to speak with employers: create or update your resume, schedule a mock interview, and learn how to dress professionally for an interview. https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea.
Bankruptcy: An Overview: 10 a.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative AZCourtHelp Legal Talk by Michael Gordon of Gordon & Gordon Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C. online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
