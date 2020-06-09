Tuesday, June 9

Learn about sage and artemisia: Noon-12:30 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona live stream workshop. Watch online as ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan shows how to recognize sage and artemisia, and talks about some of their uses. These native plants have a long history of uses and do well in home gardens. Hogan is an acclaimed herbalist and southwest ethnobotanist with more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest. She and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA. 774-5211. http://musnaz.org.