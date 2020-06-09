Daily Almanac
Daily Almanac

Tuesday, June 9

Learn about sage and artemisia: Noon-12:30 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona live stream workshop. Watch online as ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan shows how to recognize sage and artemisia, and talks about some of their uses. These native plants have a long history of uses and do well in home gardens. Hogan is an acclaimed herbalist and southwest ethnobotanist with more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest. She and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA. 774-5211. http://musnaz.org.

Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

Family Court 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Webinar. Join us for this free legal talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case online at azcourthelp.org/public-events.

Wednesday, Jun 10

Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class.  https://www.highpointaz.com/.

Child Support Services: 12-12:45 p.m. Webinar. Questions about Child Support? Learn how it works and how to get help at this free online Legal Talk by the Office of the Arizona Attorney General's Child & Family Protection Division Child Support Services Section at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle GauthierJoin us for daily live stream meditations, Monday - Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

