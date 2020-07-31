Family Friday: Dinosaur bones: 2:30 p.m. Virtual. Hosted by the Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is online/ virtual at the MNA Facebook page. Paleontologist learn a lot about dinosaurs from their bones, which they dig up and put together like puzzle pieces. We can also learn something about our own bodies from looking at dinosaur bones. Mari Soliday looks closely at the dinosaur skeletons on display at the Museum of Northern Arizona and shows kids how the dinosaur bones relate to our own bodies. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. http://musnaz.org.