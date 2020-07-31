Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, July 31
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Hosted via Zoom by the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. Call 928-213-2331 or visit the library on Facebook for more info on how to join. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join the virtual writer's cave.
Hope For The City: Flagstaff Collision Center, 5100 N. Test Drive, Flagstaff. 928-606-9052. 5-7 p.m. Even though businesses are opening and there is a sense of normalcy beginning to emerge, a great need still exists. True economic recovery is months away and our friends and neighbors are hurting financially and emotionally. Hope For the City is partnering with St. Mary's Food Bank to help bring hope by providing food to anyone who is in need of assistance. No one will be turned away. We want to bring hope to Flagstaff as we continue to deal with this hard and difficult time. Hope for the City is a nonprofit organization passionately committed to providing care, relief and meeting the critical food needs of the people living in the Flagstaff area and beyond.
Family Friday: Dinosaur bones: 2:30 p.m. Virtual. Hosted by the Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is online/ virtual at the MNA Facebook page. Paleontologist learn a lot about dinosaurs from their bones, which they dig up and put together like puzzle pieces. We can also learn something about our own bodies from looking at dinosaur bones. Mari Soliday looks closely at the dinosaur skeletons on display at the Museum of Northern Arizona and shows kids how the dinosaur bones relate to our own bodies. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. http://musnaz.org.
Mindful Social Justice: Staying connected amidst the overwhelm: 928-774-9010. 6 p.m.- Aug. 2, 3 p.m., Tickets $160. A weekend of exploration of how mindfulness practices can facilitate the deep human connection that social justice demands.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Saturday, Aug. 1
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Tiny Bird Live Stream: 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater features Tiny Bird with support from Peach Blud. At Home is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff as a fundraiser to keep YOUR local, independent music venue alive during these challenging times. You can make a donation on the night of the show or right now. GoFundMe: gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and venmo.com/orpheumflagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaff. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-tiny-bird-113384199192/.
Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" featuring The Lego Movie: Babbitt Ford Lincoln, 11 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" is featuring The Lego Movie on Saturday, August 1. Visit https://downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square for more information or to reserve your spot.
Virtual Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Mallory. Relaxation. Call 928-607-3706 to learn more or join.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Virtual Dads support group: 928-607-3706. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dads monthly support group. First Saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/434888185.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
