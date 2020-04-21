Curbside pickup service at Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
Curbside pickup service at Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library

Opening Up The Library

By relocating to main check out desk in the downtown Flagstaff Public Library the entrance now has a far more open feel.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Libraries are now offering curbside pickup for library materials. People may place holds on library material online at flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or by calling at (928) 213-2331 for assistance in placing holds. When calling, please have your library card number ready. Holds placed may not be available the same day.

The days and times available for curbside pickup are listed below. When picking up any materials from the library, call the location number below to inform staff you are ready to pick up your materials.

  • Downtown Library, (928) 213-2333, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • East Flagstaff Community Library, (928) 213-2348, Wednesdays, 2-5 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All materials returned to the library are quarantined for public safety before being made available for pickup. Available holds notices will not go out until after the quarantine period.

