Cunningham Flooring Direct wins Best of Flagstaff's interior design and flooring

Cunningham Flooring doesn’t have full stock of all their samples. Smith said the company used to hold all of that on-site, but due to the massive supply previous owners decided to part with that aspect of the business to save money. He said whatever gets chosen their employees can order for a contractor to install.

An independent contractor by trade, Smith purchased the business as an investment for his retirement. Smith purchased the business and started work on Feb. 1. Little did he know the global pandemic and economic downturn would hit Flagstaff the following month.

“The first month was fabulous with over the top record sales, because the economy was booming,” Smith said. “Then COVID came and hit for four or five months. It’s just starting to get back to normal.”

Cunningham Flooring has made it through the pandemic without having to shut down because their jobs were deemed essential.

Smith hopes that people feel comfortable enough to come into the store and look around. The vendors give them plenty of facts and details about the products to ensure people know everything about what they’re getting.

“We have plenty of space, feel free to roam around. If you have any questions about our products, we have all the answers and we can get you the answers.”

