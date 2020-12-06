Cunningham Flooring Direct wins Best of Flagstaff's interior design and flooring

Cunningham Flooring Direct has won Best of Flagstaff in the flooring and interior design category again in 2020 despite being under new ownership and an economic recession.
Considering the difficulties brought by this year, owner Scott Smith said he’s happy with where the company is at the moment and he feels it continues to succeed because of good management and great employees. Smith felt his employees are a large part of the business’s continued success.
“It’s the people that work here that set us apart from everybody else; their ability to do a superfluous job to help design people’s dreams,” Smith said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
Cunningham Flooring is a flooring retail business that offers thousands of flooring samples—from hard and carpeted surfaces—for people interested in changing up their floors. The business has a list of licensed installers customers can choose from if they like, and has several exclusive brands unique to their business. It is one of multiple flooring retailers in town.
Cunningham Flooring has won Best of Flag 18 years in a row, and is located 2720 E. Lakin Dr. on the east side of Flagstaff.
“I feel privileged to win it again,” Smith said. “It’s just a boost for the store to be able to continue the same traditions as [the former owners] had grown this thing into.”
As for trends, Smith said he has seen carpets go out of style for main living areas, although some still enjoy it in their bedrooms. Cunningham still offers both, but said he has heard people really enjoy transitioning into hard surfaces.
“It’s easier to clean. They’re finding out it doesn’t hold as much germs and bacteria,” Smith said. “A lot of people are liking the ease of cleaning up a luxury vinyl plank floor.”
Luxury vinyl plank is a type of flooring in high demand, because it’s easy to install and customize. Cunningham Flooring sells plenty of luxury vinyl plank options, especially because it can be made to look like the flooring you want.
“It looks like real wood, but it’s not. It looks like real tile, but it’s not,” Smith said. “It’s easy to clean and maintain, and a little bit less expensive.”
Many customers have a sense of what they’re looking for when they walk into the business. He said the best flooring for a home can depend on what colors the customer wants, what decorations they have in their home.
Smith said that’s why the business tries to have as wide a variety of samples as possible to ensure the customer can find what they want. Cunningham Flooring has thousands of samples spread around their store. The store exclusively carries brands like Caristan, Surface Art, Western Pacific Tile and Unique Wool Carpeting.
Cunningham Flooring doesn’t have full stock of all their samples. Smith said the company used to hold all of that on-site, but due to the massive supply previous owners decided to part with that aspect of the business to save money. He said whatever gets chosen their employees can order for a contractor to install.
An independent contractor by trade, Smith purchased the business as an investment for his retirement. Smith purchased the business and started work on Feb. 1. Little did he know the global pandemic and economic downturn would hit Flagstaff the following month.
“The first month was fabulous with over the top record sales, because the economy was booming,” Smith said. “Then COVID came and hit for four or five months. It’s just starting to get back to normal.”
Cunningham Flooring has made it through the pandemic without having to shut down because their jobs were deemed essential.
Smith hopes that people feel comfortable enough to come into the store and look around. The vendors give them plenty of facts and details about the products to ensure people know everything about what they’re getting.
“We have plenty of space, feel free to roam around. If you have any questions about our products, we have all the answers and we can get you the answers.”
