Creatively thoughtful: Local gift ideas for everyone

Not all gifts need to be brand new. For some, the ideal gift to receive is something that carries a story. Jack’s Antiques in the Flagstaff Mall is a must-see when shopping for people like that. Owned by Jack and Vivian Delaporte, Jack’s Antiques stocks the best of Native pottery and rugs from years past as well as nostalgic collector’s items like Coca-Cola and Mickey Mouse merchandise. Jewelry, photographs, China sets, musical instruments, sculptures and more that have stood the test of time fill the spacious shop, with many items on sale at a reduced price and payment plans available. Gift cards are also offered for purchase.

As the website puts it, “In a world of disposable mass produced stuff, it’s surprisingly affordable to decorate our lives with quality pieces that encourage us to a life of grace and appreciation.”

Arizona Handmade Gallery

20 N. San Francisco St.

Early this year in February, Flagstaff staple Arizona Handmade Gallery celebrated its new location in the former home of Puchteca Indian Goods. A mainstay of the community for almost 30 years, husband and wife team George Averbeck and Holly Gramm purchased Arizona Handmade in 2010, combining it with Averbeck’s glass blowing studio, Fire on the Mountain.