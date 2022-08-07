COVID-19 Prevention

There are many steps you can take to reduce your risk of infection of COVID-19 and reduce the possibility of spreading it to others.

Following these precautions can protect you and others from illness:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you're not able to wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Wear a face mask in indoor public spaces.

• Keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when you're in indoor public spaces if you're not fully vaccinated.

• Get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19, which can results in severe illness and even death. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free!

• If you're feeling ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and stay home.