After the three grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic, life for most of us has become nearly normal. Nearly is the operative word here because as much as we’d like to think of the pandemic as So Five Minutes Ago, COVID is not going away.

The good news is COVID infections are no longer out of control, and we have entered the endemic stage. This, by definition, means COVID is still around, but it’s not disrupting our everyday lives.

Not off the hook

During the pandemic years, infections in Arizona spiked during the summer; this year, they dropped in May, June and July. The Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID 19 Dashboard shows the number of this year’s confirmed cases, around 100,000 since Aug. 27, pales compared to the week of Jan. 9, 2022, when cases skyrocketed to a high of 157,541.

The reason for this dramatic decline is illustrated in a recent study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report concluded an estimated 96.4% of persons 16 years and older have COVID-19 antibodies from previous infection or vaccination. Breaking down the numbers, 22.6% of immunity resulted from infection, 26.1% from vaccination and 47.7% from hybrid immunity obtained from having a COVID-19 infection and vaccination. The latter, the report stated, provides the best protection. But that doesn’t mean we’re totally off the hook.

Strife and discord

On a national level — and this is important since Arizona is both a national and global destination — hospitalizations have been on the rise. Hospitalization admittance is the current bellwether for COVID-19 activity in the nation, and it does not reflect the true number of cases occurring. In Arizona, we climbed from a low of 1,629 confirmed cases in mid-July to 3,381 cases in mid-August.

The EG.5 strain, aptly named Eris the goddess of strife and discord, has dominated the current COVID cases. Another variant, BA.2.86, has multiple mutations and came under observation. Both are Omicron offshoots, which means we may have some level of immunity from previous infections and/or vaccines.

So far, neither strain has caused severe illness, and the new booster is expected to shore up our immunity against both. This means once vaccinated with the booster, most of us — unless our immunity is compromised, for example, by age, chronic disease or a previous serious COVID infection — should only experience mild infections if we get one at all.

No mutation without replication

But even a mild infection from the variants can wreak havoc. What makes COVID so formidable is how quickly it spreads. Here’s what happens.

When the COVID-19 virus enters our bodies — usually through our nose, mouth or eyes — a protein on the virus’s spike allows the virus to connect with a protein some of our cells produce called ACE2. Once in the cell, the virus releases a piece of its RNA that hijacks the normal workings of the cell. The cell’s immunity response is disconnected and the cell starts replicating the virus instead of itself to the tune of up to a million times per cell.

Point to remember: If the virus can’t replicate, it can’t mutate.

The incubation time, when we’re contagious without symptoms, is longer than other respiratory infections. It ranges from 1.8 to 18.87(!) days, with an average of 6.57 days. By the time we become aware of what’s happening, we can infect any number of the people we come in contact with during incubation.

COVID has baggage

Without any form of immunity against an infection, we can become the proverbial “host with the most”: A highly accommodating host. The problem is, the guest has baggage.

Areas that are particularly rich in ACE2 cells include our lungs and small intestines. But ACE2 receptors appear all over the body, such as the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, liver and GI tract. Severe cases of COVID can cause damage to these organs and, judging by the problems health care providers have observed since the pandemic, questions continue if any level of infection can cause problems.

Recent studies by the American Heart Association have revealed post-COVID heart problems even after mild cases. Health professionals have seen a rise in types 1 and 2 diabetes occurring after any COVID infection. Kidney problems have been reported in people who had no prior issues. More research is needed to clarify the data.

Every infection has the chance of producing long-term problems in our lungs, brain and heart. The symptoms, called long COVID, can last weeks, months or years. The National Institutes of Health estimates about 10% of adults who get a COVID infection experience long-term symptoms.

Long COVID seems to occur more often in people who have had a serious infection or (maybe) multiple infections. But the symptoms can occur after a mild bout and in people who have not tested positive or did not even know they were infected.

Some of the symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, GI symptoms, heart palpitations, loss of smell, thirst, chronic cough and chest pain. These symptoms have been reported after other severe respiratory infections, such as the flu and pneumonia. The symptoms have a “fibromyalgia-ness” to them and resemble chronic fatigue syndrome.

No changes

The best way to avoid a COVID-19 infection has not changed: get vaccinated, wear a mask when advised, avoid crowded spaces when surges occur and keep up natural immunity. The best way to keep our immunity in good shape has not changed, either: Eat nutritious foods, exercise, take time to relax and get enough sleep.

COVID-19 may always be with us, but we sure don’t have to make it easy for the virus to replicate when it comes around. No sense becoming the host with the most.