COVID-19 Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need to understand and communicate vital information about current data, models and outcomes. The Coconino County COVID-19 Data Dashboard provides timely information to help our communities and partners understand current conditions. The Coconino County Data Dashboard and Weekly COVID-19 Reports includes:
- Number of COVID-19 cases by zip code, age, gender and ethnicity
- Percent positivity rate
- Number of hospitalizations
- Number of COVID-related deaths
- Information on investigations, monitoring and surveillance
- Number of tests conducted, pending test results and more
- For more information, call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300. For information about testing and symptoms, go to www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
