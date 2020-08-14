You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID-19 Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need to understand and communicate vital information about current data, models and outcomes. The Coconino County COVID-19 Data Dashboard provides timely information to help our communities and partners understand current conditions. The Coconino County Data Dashboard and Weekly COVID-19 Reports includes:

  • Number of COVID-19 cases by zip code, age, gender and ethnicity
  • Percent positivity rate
  • Number of hospitalizations
  • Number of COVID-related deaths
  • Information on investigations, monitoring and surveillance
  • Number of tests conducted, pending test results and more
  • For more information, call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300. For information about testing and symptoms, go to www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
