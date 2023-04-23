What makes you passionate about your work?

Working in healthcare, both in an inpatient hospital setting and now in the realm of quality improvement, which is more behind-the-scenes, it’s knowing that no matter what, the work being done is helping improve the quality of care and improve the quality of life for someone.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I’m very proud that I have been able to follow in the footsteps of my grandmother by being an Athena nominee and being an active alumni of the Flagstaff Leadership Program. My entire life she has modeled being a well-rounded member of the community and in general, modeled being a good human, and I want to continue on that path.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy running, baking bread, making pasta, reading, and caring for my many plants.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

Currently, I volunteer for the Board of Directors for the Flagstaff Leadership Program. After graduating from the program in 2021, I decided that I wanted to continue being a part of the organization. I highly value the program’s ability to enhance your knowledge of the community and the network that it creates and maintains.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I’ve learned thus far is the importance of empowerment. We can accomplish so much when empowering and supporting those around us.