The Daily Sun strives for accuracy in all stories. readers may bring errors to the newspaper's attention by calling Editor Chris Etling at (928) 556-2274 or cetling@ azdailysun.com.
CORRECTIONS POLICY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover.
Industrial Drive was closed for three and a half hours Monday night as police investigated a fatal crash.
Just as the operations to fight on the Flat Fire began on Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man who accidentally start…
As soon as fire crews on the Coconino National Forest were suppressing one fire southeast of Flagstaff Monday, attention had largely turned to…
Ive never written to the editor before and I'm not certain this it the correct place to address this, but I also wrote to the chamber of comme…