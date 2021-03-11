 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

Information concerning the employment contract approved for Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz was added after publication.

Cruz will receive an annual base contract of $515,000 over a three-year contract. The new president also receives an annual housing contract of $70,000 and an annual car allowance of $10,000. Employee travel reimbursements are comparable to that of other NAU employees.

In comparison, the board approved current NAU President Rita Cheng’s first raise in 2018, increasing her annual salary from $390,000 to $475,000, and extended her contract to expire on June 30, 2022.

