Correction

Information concerning the employment contract approved for Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz was added after publication.
Cruz will receive an annual base contract of $515,000 over a three-year contract. The new president also receives an annual housing contract of $70,000 and an annual car allowance of $10,000. Employee travel reimbursements are comparable to that of other NAU employees.
In comparison, the board approved current NAU President Rita Cheng’s first raise in 2018, increasing her annual salary from $390,000 to $475,000, and extended her contract to expire on June 30, 2022.