Correction

The July 3 article titled "Models show Pipeline Fire 'significantly' increased flood risk across Flagstaff area" incorrectly identified the Flagstaff neighborhood west of Highway 180 in the vicinity of Stevanna Way, Navajo Drive, Meade Lane, and Beal Road as the "Cheshire" neighborhood. This neighborhood should be called "Fort Valley" or "Coconino Estates." There were also instances where modeled flood depths were reported in inches instead of feet. Corrections have been made to the online version of this article that may be accessed at azdailysun.com.