In Wednesday's story on the special Flagstaff City Council meeting being called, Heidi Hansen was listed as the City Manager. She is the Acting City Manager.
Correction
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though the first baby of 2022 doesn't have a name yet, she has a large family.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County for the third week in a row. In its data dashboard report published Thursday, the county report…
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court's decision to deny a request for COVID-19-related medical records it said c…
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
Management with the Weatherford Hotel said in a press release Wednesday night that the 2021 Great Pinecone Drop had been canceled due to the s…
Is there anything positive we can say about 2021?
Thanks to the work of a Flagstaff Boy Scout, visitors to High Country Humane in Timberline will now be greeted by a new memorial garden in som…
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
If someone in Arizona tests positive for COVID-19 and dies, it’s likely they’ll be counted as a COVID-19 death on the state’s data dashboard. …