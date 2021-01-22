 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccination operations at Fort Tuthill County Park will not be moving to Coconino Community College's Lone Tree Campus, as incorrectly stated in a photo caption included with a Jan. 22 article on Coconino County vaccination efforts. Only COVID-19 diagnostic testing will be moving to CCC, effective Saturday, Jan. 23. 

Testing is free and open to the public. Individuals who scheduled appointments for COVID-19 testing on Saturday or later will be serviced at the new site. The new testing site offers saliva testing and will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Nasopharyngeal testing will not be available. 

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be offered at Fort Tuthill for eligible priority groups who have scheduled an appointment at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine or by calling 928-679-7300.

