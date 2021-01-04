Correction

 Skip to main content
In the Dec. 31 article on the separation of Northern Arizona Healthcare and the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, the Foundation has awarded $15.7 million, not $9.8 million, to local nonprofits since its creation in 2016. 

