 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • 0

In a Dec. 5 article about Northern Arizona University's Clery Report, the 2019 reported increases in stalking, robberies and burglaries amounts were miscalculated. In total, 16 reports of stalking occurred on campus, with 12 occurring at student housing facilities not the combined 28 as previously reported. Likewise, 10 out of the total 13 on-campus burglaries occurred on student housing, and two out of the total four robberies on campus occurred in student housing in 2019. Also, the university will tell students or employees who report stalking about the victim's right to file criminal charges.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

FlagLive! Breaking News