Correction

In a Dec. 5 article about Northern Arizona University's Clery Report, the 2019 reported increases in stalking, robberies and burglaries amounts were miscalculated. In total, 16 reports of stalking occurred on campus, with 12 occurring at student housing facilities not the combined 28 as previously reported. Likewise, 10 out of the total 13 on-campus burglaries occurred on student housing, and two out of the total four robberies on campus occurred in student housing in 2019. Also, the university will tell students or employees who report stalking about the victim's right to file criminal charges.