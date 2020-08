Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

In a story on the Arizona Trail appearing on Aug. 4, Cynthia Nemeth, a member of the Coconino County Parks and Recreation department, was misidentified. Also, a cattle guard at the boundary of Babbitt Ranches land and the Kaibab National Forest land was incorrectly identified as a footbridge.