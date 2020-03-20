Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • 0

In an article about Flagstaff nonprofits and charities adapting to the coronavirus, Flagstaff Shelter Services's annual fundraiser that could be canceled raises as much as $125,000 not $25,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News