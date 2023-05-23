On Tuesday’s Nation/World page, a headline on the story about the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students included incorrect information. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, opted to stand silent. In response, 2nd District Judge John Judge entered pleas of not guilty on Kohberger’s behalf. He is charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder.
Correction
