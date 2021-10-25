Corporate misconduct increases after local newspapers shut down, study says

That trend appeared across the study's sample that included areas with closed newspapers and areas where newspapers remained open, which served as the control group. Pérez Cavazos said they did not see an increase in inspections specifically in communities where a newspaper had closed.

Further, the authors said their findings were not the result of any particular type of offense.

"Taken together, our findings indicate that local newspapers are an important monitor of firms' misconduct," the authors wrote.

Going in, the researchers suggested two views of newspapers' impact on corporate behavior. One good, the other not.

The local press could be an effective monitor, like the national press, by conducting investigations into potential business misbehavior. Local newspapers would benefit from their proximity to local sources such as employees and suppliers. Their reporting would be disseminated throughout their region and possibly be picked up by the national media.

On the other hand, they suggested local papers may have incentives to avoid or slant reporting on local firms. Those companies often are the source of advertising revenue. Also, negative stories about businesses could upset employees, who may be readers and decide to drop their subscriptions.