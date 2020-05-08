Cook like a chef

A popular lunch and dinner dish in Japan, this pork shogayaki recipe from Chef Laura Chamberlin makes three servings, with six ounces of pork per person.
Ingredients:
1 cup sake
Half cup soy sauce
Half cup mirin
Half yellow onion, minced
1-2” piece of fresh ginger, minced
1 pound pork loin
Vegetable oil, or other neutral oil of choice, as needed
Half bundle of scallions-, sliced thin diagonally
Chef notes:
I am not good with exact amounts as I cook on “intuition/experience,” so I hope to help guide you to trust your instincts when cooking. I find it is about ratios (in this case equal parts sake/soy/mirin). I will use amounts as a guideline below, but taste as you go along to evaluate and adjust as needed.
How to:
Step 1
Cut pork loin into half inch slices and pound thin. If you don’t have a meat tenderizer/mallet you can use a rolling pin or wine bottle. Pound to desired thickness. I prefer very thin (can see through); thickness will play into how long to sear.
Step 2
Place pounded pork into a dish (glass baking dish is great). In a measuring cup, add half cup of sake and two tablespoons fresh-minced ginger. Mix and pour over pork. Allow to sit and marinate minimum one hour or up to overnight.
Step 3
When ready to cook, season pork lightly with salt (sauce has lots of soy, something to consider when deciding how salty you want the dish) and pepper. Combine half cup each of sake, soy and mirin. Set aside
Important tip
Heat a skillet to almost smoking hot. This is very important to allow the pan to get hot before adding protein. When the pan is hot, add a dash of oil then lay the pork down using tongs. Be sure to lay away from you so oil doesn’t splash out.
Step 4
Do not move the protein; resist the urge to adjust and allow it to cook untouched for 2 minutes. Heat can be adjusted up or down as needed. The 2 minutes is a guideline; it may be 1.5 or 2.5 minute—see notes below to help discern & consider thickness of protein.
More tips
Listen, look, smell for cues when cooking. Is the protein starting to smoke? If so, reduce heat or remove pan from heat for a moment. Listen to the sizzle sound—it diminishes as browning happens. Sometimes cues are subtle and sometimes not. Learning to be attuned to this will up your culinary game.
Other cues to know when the pork is ready: it shrinks, blood pools on the upside, the edges begin to brown.
Step 5
Now it’s time to flip the pork, and allow to cook for another moment; that should be all it takes, but you can place in the oven for 5 minutes or use a thermometer to test. 145 degrees Fahrenheit is a good minimum temperature; 160 is well done.
Step 6
Place cooked pork on a clean receptacle and allow to rest while you make the sauce.
Step 7
Keep heat on pan, add a dash more of oil and add grated onion. Allow to cook for a moment until onions begin to soften.
Step 8
Add the sake, soy and mirin mix to the pan (see step 3). Allow to boil, then reduce heat and cook for 3-5 minutes. If a thicker sauce is preferred, a cornstarch “slurry” can be added. (1 tablespoon cornstarch, add 2 tablespoons cold water, mix and immediately add to liquid in pan. Allow to cook 5 minutes to thicken and cook starch.)
Step 9
Now is a great time to check the flavor of the sauce, add seasoning if needed, possibly a dash of sugar to balance. Spoon sauce over pork, top with sliced scallions and enjoy.
Suggested sides
I recommend serving with rice and vegetable of choice. Roast or blanch vegetables, then toss with sesame oil and top with sesame seeds.
Alternatives
Chicken can be substituted for pork, or make it vegetarian with roasted cauliflower. Cut up a head of cauliflower, toss lightly with oil, salt and pepper, and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until edges brown. Add fresh-minced ginger for the last minute of roasting.
For the sauce, add sake/soy/mirin to a pan, bring to a boil, reduce heat & cook about 5 minutes. Spoon over roasted cauliflower and enjoy.
More chef notes
I am a very visual learner so hope the pictures will help. Please feel free to email me with any questions, I’m happy to answer: laura@lcprofessionalchef.com
Further, this recipe is adapted from traditional Japanese cooking so there are other resources/recipes to help guide if needed.
