Cook like a chef

Step 2

Place pounded pork into a dish (glass baking dish is great). In a measuring cup, add half cup of sake and two tablespoons fresh-minced ginger. Mix and pour over pork. Allow to sit and marinate minimum one hour or up to overnight.

Step 3

When ready to cook, season pork lightly with salt (sauce has lots of soy, something to consider when deciding how salty you want the dish) and pepper. Combine half cup each of sake, soy and mirin. Set aside

Important tip

Heat a skillet to almost smoking hot. This is very important to allow the pan to get hot before adding protein. When the pan is hot, add a dash of oil then lay the pork down using tongs. Be sure to lay away from you so oil doesn’t splash out.

Step 4

Do not move the protein; resist the urge to adjust and allow it to cook untouched for 2 minutes. Heat can be adjusted up or down as needed. The 2 minutes is a guideline; it may be 1.5 or 2.5 minute—see notes below to help discern & consider thickness of protein.

More tips