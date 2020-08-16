Continental Country Club dedicated to safety and health of community through Firewise certification

Continental Country Club takes great pride in the fact that we are located in the Coconino National Forest. We believe this comes with a responsibility of sustainability in regard to how we coexist and protect the land. While building roads, homes and infrastructure greatly disrupts the environmental balance, it also allows us to have a beautiful place we can call home. The concept and intent of Firewise is to protect our community, our people and the forest. Being Firewise for more than 12 years now, Continental Country Club is proud to have been the first Firewise community in Flagstaff. We are dedicated to continuing our work and efforts.