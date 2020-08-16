Continental Country Club dedicated to safety and health of community through Firewise certification

Continental Country Club takes great pride in the fact that we are located in the Coconino National Forest. We believe this comes with a responsibility of sustainability in regard to how we coexist and protect the land. While building roads, homes and infrastructure greatly disrupts the environmental balance, it also allows us to have a beautiful place we can call home. The concept and intent of Firewise is to protect our community, our people and the forest. Being Firewise for more than 12 years now, Continental Country Club is proud to have been the first Firewise community in Flagstaff. We are dedicated to continuing our work and efforts.
People sometimes assume removing dead trees, native grasses and pine needles only brings environmental harm, but on the contrary it allows us to create a man-made fire break while helping the forest keep a healthy balance. This fire break can be used by the Coconino Forest Service and Flagstaff Fire Department to slow and even to stop large wildland fires.
Historically prior to man, the fauna would grow to a point where a natural fire would occur and burn a large portion of the area. Humans have disrupted that cycle by trying to prevent and even stop fires. If that dead debris in the forest isn’t regularly removed and/or burned, it disrupts the ecological balance. This is why Continental Country Club stands behind the term Firewise. Being Firewise means co-existing with the environment.
Protecting your home and our community is simple and we can all do our part. Remove the majority of the forest duff layer (pine needles, leaves, etc.) but keep a small layer for mulching purposes. Remove dead trees (standing or down) and keep native grasses trimmed around your residence and property. A combined community effort can go a long way and let us not forget that the forest was here first.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!