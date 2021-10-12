Congress has a chance to take bipartisan action on Facebook. Don't let it slip away

"The disclosures of how Facebook is profiting from the harm that it does and how it has sought to conceal that harm is so powerful … and the proof is so visible," he said, referring to the mass of documents Haugen released.

The other reason is the focus on harm to children. "That's what really brings together this powerful bipartisan coalition: protecting kids," he said.

Parents struggle every day to keep their children's internet use under control. This is a kitchen-table issue that could drive millions of votes across the country — and across the political spectrum.

Blumenthal and other Democrats have a long list of measures they'd like to pass, including changes to the law that absolves internet platforms of responsibility for content they distribute (known as Section 230) and perhaps creating a new federal regulatory agency to oversee the internet.

Republicans, not surprisingly, are less enthusiastic about big regulatory changes.

OK, big steps are hard. Try taking some small ones.

Here are three — each of which could attract bipartisan support: