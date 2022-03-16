 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williams' Chevron to offer U-Haul rentals

A Williams' Chevron will now serve as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The Chevron, located at 1050 N. Grand Canyon Blvd., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers and towing equipment for rent. The location will also carry a variety of moving supplies in addition to in-store pickup for boxes.

The gas station is one of the thousands of small businesses that have expanded to offering moving equipment to supplement their income during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from U-Haul.

"When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community," spokesperson Mason Berke said in a statement.

