Showers for the unsheltered: Repurposed school bus meets people in need where they’re at

People without shelter in Flagstaff have a new way to access free showers, a restroom and community resources — twice a week.

It’s the Community Assistance Team of Flagstaff (CATs) shower bus, and it’s rolling out on Mondays and Wednesdays starting next week.

The first stop is the East Flagstaff Community Library, the very same place the CATs team selected for the reimagined school bus’s service-centered debut.

The summer sun on Saturday streamed down on the once-yellow bus, now adorned with bright and bold desert flowers designed by Indigenous mural artists Jamie Shepherd and Jessie Yazzie. Overlapping blossoms announced the bus’s presence in bright red, yellow, teal and orange.

The design is about more than decoration. It captures the spirit of interconnectedness that inspired CATs founders Wendy White and Darryl Marks to launch the project in the first place.

The project was meant to be by, for and about Flagstaff. Community members were invited to the Flagstaff Mall for a painting day, where they picked up cans of spray paint (yes, the murals on the outside are 100% spray painted) and helped bring the murals to life.

The bus was also designed to meet the underserved where they are and to target a population of unsheltered neighbors that White feels are all too often left out of the conversation.

“We felt the ways in which the discussion [about homelessness] was going was not directed at or addressing the needs of Native Americans in the community,” White explained. “Native Americans have a different perspective, a different culture, and the community really wasn’t addressing those needs. Our idea was that we want to be able to reach out to people where they’re at."

White added: "One of the issues we’ve seen is that a lot of folks who are Indigenous aren’t accessing regular services either because they have a distrust of services, racial barriers to access, including perceived and real racial bias.”

“Part of the goal was to really make this bus a welcoming thing, so that when people see it around town, they recognize it,” said Joelle Clark, a volunteer for the bus’s extreme makeover who helped with everything from painting to insulation installation.

Inside, the bus is homey. It has been painted “morning zen” green, with red accents White chose because they remind her of the red sands on Flagstaff’s neighboring reservations, and the neighbors she most hopes the bus will serve.

The floating linoleum floors are gray and resemble wood. Over the wheel wells are benches that lift up to reveal storage space for masks, hand sanitizer and bottles of water. Where big black bench seats once carried children to school, there is open space. It is space that volunteers will use to set up art tables and chat with people in need about other resources that might be available.

Most of the time, White said, the bus will be staffed by a member of another community organization that provides support services for people without homes. The volunteers will be actively connecting people with resources beyond the showers, and listening to the needs of the people the bus will serve.

“I see it as a rolling focus group,” Tom Isakson said.

Isakson is the SSCF director at Nation’s Finest, a nonprofit that works to connect veterans in need with housing.

Isakson said he’s already signed up to be a weekly volunteer on the bus.

In the back of the 2001 diesel machine, the folks at CATs have repurposed two emergency exits. A rear door has been converted into a closet for storing free clothes and giveaway items. The emergency exit on the top of the bus is now a skylight, dropping sunshine into the room where people without shelter will be able to take a warm shower and use a clean restroom.

“The concept itself is wonderful because it incorporates a lot of things that make it wholesome,” said CATs program manager Somana Tootsie.

She’ll be on the bus when it returns to the East Flagstaff Public Library and opens for use later this month.

“You get to be able to have the showers in the back. That helps with self-esteem. And being able to provide simple things like art venues, free clothes and other services that are available? Those are all parts of being a wholesome community,” she said.

Aside from needing a place to park, the bus can operate without “plugging in” to a business or traditional camper style hookups. On board is a 200-gallon fresh water tank, an on-demand water heater that feeds the sink and shower, and a large rechargeable battery that keeps the lights on and services running.

“In building the bus, when we were researching other communities with shower buses,” White said.

She had looked at a model in California and one in New Jersey. She said the cost to convert a school bus to a shower bus was between $98,000 and $100,000.

“We actually acquired the bus and have done this for around $20,000," she said. "That’s the point. You don’t need millions of dollars to come up with creative ways of addressing problems and providing services. We don’t need millions of dollars, we need creativity.”

A $5,000 grant from the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Commission was used to build the bathroom. The City of Flagstaff’s Beautification in Action Grant ultimately helped to pay for the two full-sized murals on the outside of the bus.

White estimates it will take roughly $8,000 a month to keep the wheels on the bus going round and round -- and the hot water flowing. The cost is only possible with the support of volunteers, whether or not they’re connected to an outside agency

“This should be a community bus. Anyone can get involved, and please do. I love Flagstaff. I’ve lived in Flagstaff for 40 years, and to have a community project like this is really important," Clark said. “To have our community be one that is welcoming to unsheltered people, makes me proud to be a citizen in Flagstaff.”

The bus will be open at the East Flagstaff Public Library on Monday. On Wednesday shower services will be open at the Murdoch Center. For now, CATs says the bus will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- a time frame that is subject to change as cooler months approach. The CATs team hopes to offer showers later once temperatures start to drop.