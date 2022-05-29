Putting one foot in front of the other: The story of Paula Sedillo and Tennies for Tots

Through 38 different Head Start programs across Arizona, Paula Sedillo and the nonprofit she started in 2018 almost singlehandedly gave 3000 new pair of shoes, socks, a book and book bag to 3000 children under five who live in poverty--through 38 different Head Start programs.

More than a dozen of those programs are in Flagstaff, Williams, or Winslow. She also raised the lion’s share of the money to do so—all with a nose for bargains, figuring out how to do it for less than $7 a child. She did all this and still worked full time as office manager at Good Sam’s Willow Wind Assisted living in Prescott.

When you meet Paula the first thing you notice is that 1,000-watt smile and enough spunk to give the Energizer Bunny a run for his money. What comes to mind next is, “How does she find the time?”

She certainly proves the old adage, “Where there is a will, there is a way”.

As Paula explains, “The children living in these circumstances have no control and can’t go get a job. They are babies. As a community, it is our responsibility to help these children. They need to know there are people out there who care.”

Paula was born and raised in Flagstaff, her folks own and ran Sedillo Cleaners for more than 30 years. She and her brother and sisters worked there “as soon as I got the ‘Gimmes’ at about 12 years old,” until they graduated from Coconino High. She remembers her mom and dad, Jimmy and Nora, always reaching out to help someone who was down on their luck. Her father took great pride in his leadership role with the Coats for Kids program every year. “

“They washed and dry cleaned all the coats that were donated for 20 years” Paula said, remembering her Dad.

Paula raised two sons in Flagstaff and Prescott Valley as a single mom, working retail jobs in Flagstaff then as a Sales Assistant with Re-Max in Prescott Valley. Her dad had eight brothers and sisters, all living in Flagstaff at some point. She still has dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles in Flagstaff. The Sedillos helped shape the town in many ways.

Life as a single mom wasn’t always easy for Paula, but she always knew she had a family that was there to help. Her boys attended the Ponderosa Head Start facility in Flagstaff when they were little.

“I wanted to include them in at the beginning,” Paula said. “I started with four centers in Flagstaff and Prescott and its grown every year since then.”

When the boys left home she decided to relocate to the Prescott area, and continued to work for Good Sam as CRN. She was injured on the job and transferred to a desk job. Soon after that she went on a mission trip with Good Samaritan Society to Columbia.

“I was hooked and went again in 2016,” she said. ” I returned wanting to save the world.”

With the help of a Grant from Good Sam she started providing shoes for young children in Prescott. But once the word got out about what she was doing the demand went sky high. She decided to form her 501(c)3, the same year her dad was diagnosed with cancer.

“During his treatment he told me not to cry for him,” Paula said. “If I was going to cry, cry for the children who are hungry, the children who don’t have shoes…”

Once again because of time constraints until this year any fundraising she has done was with friends, family, and her contacts in the Prescott area. Luckily because of her thrifty shopping and a little help from her friends like the one who introduced her to the Firefighter Angel Foundation in Prescott she has managed to make ends meet. The Foundation has decided to “partner” with her because their missions are so closely aligned. And allowing her to set a booth at many of their events has let the community know what she is doing, and the response has been heartwarming.

Paula also sells donated items through Facebook Marketplace, and holds raffles of donated items to raise funds, such a beautiful one of a kind dollhouses built by Bill Von Rohr.

Over the last year, with the help of a few more volunteers, Paula has made contact with all the community foundations in the areas she serves, and has had a positive response, she now has a website up and running, www.tenniesfortots.org, and has qualified as a AZ Tax Credit Charitable Organization, meaning individuals can donate up to $400 to her charity and get a direct tax credit.

But there is still the issue of not enough time. Paula needs volunteers who can help her run this nonprofit: Shoppers, fundraisers, office help, a warehouse to work out of, and people who can make deliveries of shoes to all 38 programs and probably more as the word gets out.

If you doubt her commitment, when she was asked what it’s like to be there when the kids get their new shoes, she answered, “I haven’t been able to attend one yet, I am working when they hand them out, hopefully this year.”

