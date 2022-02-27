Point-in-time count 'skewed,' crucial to understanding Coconino County's unhoused

"Where did you sleep the night before the big storm?"

Every person Michelle McManimon with Catholic Charities speaks to seems to know immediately what day she's referencing. The big storm dumped more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff as temperatures dropped to the single digits.

It also means something different to Coconino County's unhoused population. Many who typically camped outside found a warm spot in the shelter Tuesday night, while others, like 62-year-old Rose and her husband, hunkered down in the husk of an RV to wait out the storm. Alongside their nine cats, they somehow managed to keep warm in their RV without hookups.

"Ever wanna know if you got a strong marriage? Go live like that all year," she said.

And she's not alone. Rose is one of the dozens of people without a traditional home who slept in Coconino County Tuesday. Others retreated to Flagstaff's wildland outskirts, huddled with sleeping bags along the empty streets of downtown or tucked into the backseat of their car.

Some of them were counted as part of an informal census of those living in the street in the following days. The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to better understand the issues facing the local unsheltered population. It can also be shared at the local, state and national levels in order to determine funding for local homeless services.

Trained city and county employees worked alongside local service agencies, and volunteers journeyed out into the streets, backs of grocery stores, alleyways and wooded areas to speak to people starting Thursday. They went out again on Friday and over the weekend. The schedule was already pushed back twice this year due to rising COVID-19 cases and bad weather.

They will make one more attempt on Monday.

The PIT count is an important, albeit imperfect, tool.

A report documenting Coconino County's unsheltered population is expected to be released later this year. Volunteers and advocates already know it likely won't be entirely representative due to both the winter season and recent storm, according to Sarah Rendon, program manager at Catholic Charities.

Others go to Phoenix for the winter and then return for the summer, temporarily inflating Maricopa County's unhoused population.

"It is difficult to conduct a count like this in northern Arizona in the winter because folks are very resourceful and thankfully oftentimes find a way to get out of the cold," Rendon said.

Organizers need to know where people slept on one designated night. In this case, it was Feb. 22 -- the night of the storm. Many people who typically are unsheltered may have gone to the shelter due to the extreme conditions or found somewhere to stay.

"I believe that skews an accurate count of how many individuals are typically sleeping unsheltered in our community at any given time," Rendon added.

Rendon estimated they interviewed more than 100 families and individuals across the far-reaching county as of Saturday.

Experts predict the numbers have increased in recent years.

The last count was conducted in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2021. Volunteers interviewed 86 unsheltered people in both 2018 and 2019. That number dropped to 65 in 2020. That year, more than half the respondees said they had been without a home for more than six years. The reasons varied from job loss to financial struggles, divorce and other reasons.

Any person experiencing homelessness who completes the survey was given a bag stuffed with Better Bucks, hygiene items, snacks and other items.

PIT volunteers also provided some with items to meet their specific needs. Rose got a new pair of gloves to keep her hands warmed as she held a sign asking for gas money outside of the McDonalds on the east side of the city. Items like that, along with socks and hand warmers, are the ultimate currency out here. Others were connected with resources or updated on the hours when they could pick up their mail at Catholic Charities.

One man struggled to remember the last time he had a home. He was tucked away on the hill behind San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church with a battered black guitar and his dog, Pumpkin. A makeshift shelter kept him dry on the hillside and the dog helped keep him warm at night.

"I can't remember I ever had one," the man said before returning to the guitar.

Finding him was an endeavor in itself. He wasn't one of the men "flying signs" -- panhandling -- at the interstate exit or busking for change downtown. He was hidden among the hillside, shocked when McManimon found him all the way up there. She was searching for anyone on the side of the hill, stumbling across abandoned camps littered with old books, forgotten clothes and half-buried sleeping bags. Then she heard him singing.

He described himself as an "urban camper" and painted a bleak picture of his life with each answer to McManimon's standardized questions read from her paper. He was in the Navy, but said he hardly remembered it as he was "a drunk," he told McManimon. He was a street drunk for 33 years.

He says he's been clean for eight now, though.

When asked if he was interested in housing, the man said he simply wasn't interested.

"Right now this is the most perfect place in the world," he said, gesturing to the busting city below him. "But it'll be cold tonight."

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

