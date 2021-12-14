“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus:” A 1940s radio show right before your eyes

“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is a common phrase thrown around during the holiday season. But the story behind it is more than what meets the eye.

This phrase stems from an editorial piece written in 1897 when 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the New York Sun asking about the existence of Santa Claus.

The young girl previously asked her father, but he advised her to write into the paper because, if she saw it in the Sun, it must be true. Journalist Francis Pharcellus Church, who was dealing with the death of his wife, replied and his heartfelt response has stuck with America since.

This story of this exchange has been transformed into radio shows, short films, books and musicals in the years since. Flagstaff’s own Theatrikos Theatre Company is now taking on the holiday classic.

This Theatrikos play, directed by Amelia Swann, is based on the 1940s radio show. The time period is shown through the costume and set design. The show also employs traditional sound techniques common to the time, including a live pianist and foleys, who create live sound effects as the show goes on.

Radio shows, even when performed on stage, have a focus on sound effects and the audiorial viewing of the audience. Since this play is a radio show, Swann said the actors get to take on different roles they otherwise might not have, negating gender roles and allowing them to have fun with voice acting.

“At the same time, it’s been interesting finding the line between a true radio show but also having an audience,” Swann said. “You want to give something to the live audience as well. There is still that element of relationships between actors within the scenes. So even though someone might be playing five or six characters, in that scene they really embody that character and have relationships with the scene partners. There are some props and costume changes. It’s visually appealing just as it is auditorily appealing.”

Michael Rulon, a seasoned Theatrikos actor who plays multiple roles in the show, said the foleys had the same effect the last time they did a radio show on stage — the 2017 production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

”The foleys — the people doing the live sound effects —were one of the biggest draws for the audience. I could see people just watching them enthralled and seeing how they were making these sound effects using only things that were available in the 40s.”

Katie McKeithan, who also plays multiple roles in the show, wasn’t quite sure what to expect when getting cast for a radio show.

“When I was told it was a radio show being performed live, I wasn’t completely sold on it,” McKeithan said. “But I have to see, even the rehearsals and watching it, it’s very visually stimulating. I feel like it’s really engaging. There are moments where I’m watching from the side … and it’s really beautiful.”

While their radio show production takes place in the 1940s, this story has been passed around since 1897 when the letter was written. Swann said it is a show that reminds the audience of the importance of keeping hope alive.

“This show really embodies a sense of hope and innocence,” Swann said. “It’s such a big part of the holidays and it speaks to the hope of the holidays because it was written by a fairly cynical, jaded guy. Something about Virginia’s letter touched him and he wrote this heartfelt answer back and the rest is history. There’s this idea of hope and keeping that hope and childlike innocence. And I think that’s really important right now. I think people are probably looking for that. It magnifies the sentiment behind this time of the year.”

Theatrikos' "Yes Virginia, There is A Santa Claus" will be performed Dec. 17-19. Tickets are available at theatrikos.com for $18 to $24 based on seating. Theatrikos requires that masks be worn while inside, along with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the performance.

