Skin food: Peak Scents brings natural skincare to Flagstaff

Tracy knew there had to be a better way to protect her skin — it just didn't exist yet. So, she decided to create it herself.

She launced the brand in 1993 with initial Power Repair line as her first offering. The line, which is still available for purchase on the Peak Scents website, includes an all-natural SPF 15 sunscreen, a Vitamin C serum and other products designed to combat Arizona’s intense sun and dry conditions. Their Power Repair face cream is packed with antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, in addition to alpha-liopic acid and coenzyme CQ10, which offers skin cells extra protection from sun damage.

Beyond this line created with her sister, Tracy wanted to create a chemical-free skincare brand that utilized all-natural ingredients as there weren’t many others available at the time.

“My motto is, ‘If you wouldn’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin.’ And, as I started researching, I realized there were so many toxic ingredients in skin-care products and there has been so much awareness around it. There are many more options these days but there are still so many of the preservatives that they’ve gone to that are still pretty toxic.”