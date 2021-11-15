Skin food: Peak Scents brings natural skincare to Flagstaff

DeAnn Tracy saw firsthand what it took to run a business young.
Tracy grew up helping her mother at downtown Flagstaff's Winter Sun Trading Co. At first, she stuck to doing busy work at the herbal apothecary and Native American art gallery, but Tracy soon delved into learning about mixing herbs, creating tinctures and helping customers with their needs.
Years later, Tracy launched her own natural skincare brand, Peak Scents. Tracy opened Peak Scents first physical location in town earlier this fall after years of online sales, farmers markets and pop-up events. The Peak Scents Beauty Lab on Butler Avenue gives locals a first-hand look at the brand's extensive product line, as well as a more eco-friendly option to refill products.
From river to retail
The creation of Peak Scents was a combination of Tracy’s upbringing in her mother’s store and her passion for river rafting. After graduating college, Tracy went on to study herbal medicine formally at the Southwest School of Botanical Medicine before returning to Flagstaff to manage Winter Sun. She discovered river rafting soon after and later became a river guide. At the time, many of the skincare products available weren't enough to protect their skin from the harsh rays and wind during long stretches on the river. They left her skin raw and dry.
“It was on those extended Grand Canyon river trips that my skin was — just as you can imagine — getting pummeled,” Tracy said. “I couldn’t wear commercial sunscreen because it would bleed into my eyes, cause burning and irritation and I couldn’t see while navigating the rapids."
Tracy knew there had to be a better way to protect her skin — it just didn't exist yet. So, she decided to create it herself.
She launced the brand in 1993 with initial Power Repair line as her first offering. The line, which is still available for purchase on the Peak Scents website, includes an all-natural SPF 15 sunscreen, a Vitamin C serum and other products designed to combat Arizona’s intense sun and dry conditions. Their Power Repair face cream is packed with antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, in addition to alpha-liopic acid and coenzyme CQ10, which offers skin cells extra protection from sun damage.
Beyond this line created with her sister, Tracy wanted to create a chemical-free skincare brand that utilized all-natural ingredients as there weren’t many others available at the time.
“My motto is, ‘If you wouldn’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin.’ And, as I started researching, I realized there were so many toxic ingredients in skin-care products and there has been so much awareness around it. There are many more options these days but there are still so many of the preservatives that they’ve gone to that are still pretty toxic.”
But Peak Scents isn't just limited to river rats. Beyond using all-natural ingredients, the brand focuses on providing organic, plant-based eco-friendly and cruelty-free products options. Each product is made of pure herbs, vitamins and minerals. The brand focuses heavily on ingredient transparency, detailing each ingredient on the label and on their website.
Among the products available, Peak Scents offers moisturizers, exfoliators, skin masks, serums, oils, balms, salves, shampoo, conditioner, essential oils and more with a variety of lines focusing on different skin concerns.
The Beauty Lab
Peak Scents moved into a permanent space — the Peak Scents Beauty Lab — in October. The storefront is bright and airy, with products displayed on shelves around the room. A distinct red wall leads the customer to the front desk, where Tracy or another staff member can offer product recommendations as needed.
Tracy celebrated with a grand opening on Oct. 2 with several local businesses in attendance. Single Speed Coffee Roasters, LC Professional Chef, CycleBar Flagstaff, Stay Tuned Therapeutics and many others joined the event by setting up booths, contributing products for a raffle and providing free food and beverages.
“I was really blown away by the outpour of support from this community,” Tracy said. “I feel like Flagstaff has such a strong local community that pours love into local businesses. We had over 150 people show up and it was incredible to see so many familiar faces and to meet new people.”
Ten percent of sales made from the grand opening were donated to Grand Canyon Youth, a nonprofit organization that offers educational outdoor expeditions to children.
The Peak Scents Beauty Lab will be Tracy’s new headquarters for shipping out products to their wholesale partnerships or online orders. The new retail space also offers refills on products as a more eco-friendly and sustainable option for locals.
The lab is currently only open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, but the Peak Scents products are also still for sale at Winter Sun and online at peakscents.com.
The Beauty Lab will also be a hub for partnerships with local businesses and professionals because Tracy is looking forward to hosting workshops and events in the space.
“We’re really excited about the space because we’ll be partnering with other local businesses to craft special events and workshops throughout the year,” Tracy said. “I’m very passionate about health and wellness so I’ll be bringing in experts from our community to give workshops and we’ll be putting on all kinds of other events. I’m very excited for that part of it.”
To learn more about Peak Scents and the Beauty Lab, visit peakscents.com.
Sabrina Proffitt is a contributor to the Daily Sun. Reach her at s.proffitt.official@gmail.com.